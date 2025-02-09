The Smartest Money Decision You Could Make Right Now With $10k Pekic / E+ via Getty Images

Investing involves risk. While the stock market is one of the best ways to build incredible wealth over time, it is not where to put money you’ll need relatively soon. And after the incredible performance of the market over the last two years, more people are thinking about putting money into stocks.

Because you should never invest money you need to pay bills or for an emergency, you should plan to own stocks for at least three to five years, preferably a decade or more. As Warren Buffett said, the best time to sell is never.

Yet for short-term goals, such as a down payment on a new house or buying a new car, the stock market is absolutely the worst place to park your money.

Although the S&P 500 index has a long-term historical growth rate of 10% annually on average, in the short run, stocks can and do fall, and they can crash hard. A better, safer bet is something like a high-yield savings account (HYSA). By shopping around, you can earn 4% or more return on your money, earn bonuses, and have immediate access to the money if you need it for an emergency.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Investing in the stock market is best for meeting long-term goals, but the worst spot for short-term needs.

A high-yield savings account is a better option that can generate nice returns on your money without taking on the risks associated with investing.

Just as index fund investing is often overlooked because of its plain vanilla approach, HYSAs are often dismissed as boring. Instead, people favor more complex investment options because of the excitement they entail. Yet the benefit of a straightforward, powerful tool for growing one’s money with minimal risk can’t be overlooked. Here are some of the top benefits of a HYSA.

Better interest rates

The most compelling advantage of a high-yield savings account is the interest rate. Traditional savings accounts, tethered to a bank’s conservative priorities, often provide interest rates that barely keep pace with inflation. As of January, 2025, the national average rate on savings accounts is a paltry 0.56%. In contrast, core inflation is expected to hit 3.3% this month and could go higher. You’re losing money by putting cash into a traditional savings account.

In stark contrast, HYSAs offer rates that can be several times higher, translating into significant gains over time. Imagine your money not just sitting idly, but growing.

Safety is a priority

High-yield savings accounts are typically housed in online banks or credit unions that are FDIC or NCUA-insured, ensuring that up to $250,000 of your money is protected against bank failures. This cornerstone benefit provides a safety net that allows you to sleep soundly at night.

Easy access

Liquidity, or the ease with which you can get your hands on your money if you need it, is another key advantage. Unlike some investments such as annuities that might lock your money away for years or impose penalties for early withdrawal, high-yield savings accounts offer fluidity. If you have an unexpected emergency, your funds are there, ready at the click of a button for a quick transfer.

The magic of compound interest

Albert Einstein once called compound interest the eighth wonder of the world. Compound interest in HYSAs adds a layer of exponential growth to your savings. Interest compounds daily or monthly, meaning your money earns interest on both the initial principal and the interest accrued, leading to a snowball effect where your savings grow faster over time.

Simple and easy to understand

At a time where financial literacy is as critical but lacking, HYSAs serve as an entry point into the world of investing. They teach the value of saving, the power of interest, and the importance of seeking better returns, all while keeping risk at bay.

Key takeaway

It is important to have the proper expectations regarding high-yield savings accounts. Just as you wouldn’t use a hammer to cut a piece of wood, an HYSA is not where you park your money to meet long-term financial goals, like retirement or a young child’s college education. They are a safe haven for cash you are setting aside for emergencies or short-term goals where you can’t afford to lose any principal. But they are just one tool among many that everyone should have in their financial toolbox.

