Whoever said you can't make a good living in retail has never seen my $80k paycheck gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Some retail jobs pay better than others.

Retail can be a good stepping stone to a lucrative career.

Working your way into management could lead to higher pay.

4 million Americans are set to retire this year. If you want to join them, click here now to see if you’re behind, or ahead. It only takes a minute. (Sponsor)

There are certain jobs that tend to lend themselves to giant paychecks. Lawyers typically do quite well, as to people who work in the financial industry.

But when we think of large salaries, retail jobs don’t tend to come to mind. Although many retail jobs do pay above minimum wage, the industry on a whole isn’t exactly known to pay well.

But this Reddit poster does surprisingly well working as an associate manager at a retail store. They recently shared their W-2 tax form, which showed an annual wage of roughly $80,000.

If that surprises you, you’re probably not alone. But you may not want to write off a job in retail just yet given the earnings potential.

You can do quite well for yourself in retail

You’re probably not going to earn more as a retail associate or even manager than someone who’s a partner at a law or accounting firm. But that doesn’t mean you can’t bring home a very respectable paycheck.

You should also know that working retail is a good way to get job experience when you’re first starting out. A lot of people end up getting hired at better-paying jobs when the only experience they have on their resumes is retail.

And the nice thing about retail is that you can often get hired without much work experience. You also don’t necessarily need a college degree to work retail, so if that’s an expense you’re not interested in taking on, it may not be an issue.

Of course, working retail isn’t easy, and it requires a number of important skills. You have to be good with people, good at juggling priorities, and good at time management. You also have to be a problem-solver who can think on their feet.

These are skills that a retail position can help you develop so that eventually, you’re able to work your way into a higher-paying job. And you might also decide that you’re happy working your way up in retail.

In the post above, an associate manager brought home an $80,000 annual paycheck. But as a manager — just not associate — you could be looking at six figures.

Plus, some retail chains are known for their generous benefits. These could include paid time off, health insurance, and a 401(k) match. Some retailers might even offer tuition assistance so you can pursue a college degree without having to pay for it all on your own. So all told, it’s smart to keep an open mind about working retail.

Get help managing your retail paycheck

If you work retail, you might assume that you don’t earn enough money to work with a financial advisor. But you should know that a financial professional can help you make the most of whatever paycheck you’re bringing home — whether it’s $40,000 a year, $80,000 a year, or $150,000 a year.

In fact, it’s smart to sit down with an advisor when you’re first kicking off your career so they can help you manage your paycheck and start saving for long-term goals like retirement early on. And if you have debt, a financial advisor can help you map out a plan so you’re paying off that debt while also putting money toward your long-term objectives.

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s made it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!