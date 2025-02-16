I'm in my 30s with a $6.5 million net worth - how should I organize my nest egg so I don't blow it? Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock.com

Key Points A $6.5 million net worth in your 30s puts you in a great position to retire comfortably.

Focus on maintaining a diversified portfolio.

Work with a financial advisor to meet your personal goals.

A lot of people dream of retiring with a $6.5 million net worth. So if you’re able to get there in your 30s, you’re way ahead of the game.

That’s the situation this Reddit poster is in. They’ve got a $6.5 million net worth that doesn’t even include their primary residence. That’s pretty impressive.

Of course, any amount of money can be blown through if it’s not managed carefully. So while this poster is clearly in a great place financially, there are steps they can, and should, take to protect their savings and ensure that they have plenty of money to retire on.

It’s a matter of diversification

No matter how much money you have, I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to maintain a diversified portfolio.

The poster here may be inclined to keep the overwhelming majority of their assets in the stock market. But even though they’re young, it would be smart to keep a modest percentage of their portfolio in bonds and more stable assets in case there’s a major market crash.

Also, a lot of people with high-value portfolios get to that point by loading up on tech stocks. That industry has soared in recent years, so that’s understandable. But keeping 70% or 80% of your portfolio in tech, or any single industry, is a dangerous move.

So all told, if you want to organize your portfolio so it’s able to keep growing and stay intact for retirement, check your asset mix on a regular basis and rebalance as necessary. You may want to put a quarterly reminder on your calendar to go in and move assets around as needed.

A financial advisor can help

You might think that someone with a $6.5 million net worth doesn’t need a financial advisor, since they clearly know how to increase their wealth. But having a lot of money doesn’t make you a shrewd investor. And a financial advisor might help someone with a pile of money avoid a major mistake.

So I would tell this poster, and anyone else with a similar net worth at such a young age, to consult a professional and get help with their portfolio. A financial advisor can also help you organize your assets based on your specific retirement goals.

For example, if you have a large net worth in your 30s like the poster above, it may not be necessary to keep working until you’re in your 60s. But there’s a difference between retiring in, say, your 40s versus 10 or 20 years later.

A financial advisor can take your retirement plans into account when setting up your portfolio so you’re able to leave your career behind without worry when you’re ready to. Plus, once you’re actually retired, a financial advisor can help you manage your nest egg withdrawals so you don’t end up depleting your hard-earned savings in your lifetime.

Remember, even a nest egg with millions of dollars can get used up if you aren’t careful. A professional could help you avoid that fate.

