I Live in a $1M Home and Have $3M Saved Up at 50 -- Why Does It Feel Like I'm Behind? Canva | Rido

Key Points If you’re comparing your wealth to other people’s, you may be setting yourself up to be disappointed.

Focus on the things you have accomplished rather than how much better you could’ve done.

Build on your existing wealth to meet your financial goals.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

A 2024 Bank of America survey found that about 25% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck with no savings whatsoever. A separate AARP survey found that 20% of Americans ages 50 and over have no money saved for retirement yet.

So if you’re 50 years old with $3 million saved, you’re way ahead of the game. And if you live in a $1 million home, you’re in a better position than the millions of Americans who can’t afford to own a home, period.

Now you’d think that someone in that situation would be feeling pretty darn good about their prospects. But what if that’s not the case at all?

What if instead of feeling great about all you’ve accomplished, you’re instead struggling with feelings of self-doubt? If that’s the case, it’s time to get to the root of the problem — and do your best to snap out of it.

Stop comparing yourself to others

If you’re feeling iffy about your financial status because you have friends who own $2 million homes and have more savings than you do, stop making those comparisons. They’re not going to do you any good, so there’s no point in making yourself miserable.

You don’t know what path your peers took to build more wealth than you. But maybe your neighbor down the road with a $1.8 million home and a $4 million IRA got a $2 million inheritance, and you got nothing because your family didn’t have money. How’s that a fair comparison?

Similarly, maybe your old college roommate has a home worth twice as much as yours and an extra $2 million in the bank. But if they missed their kids’ childhood because they were constantly working and you were around for all of those softball games and dance recitals, then you’re talking about two very different worlds.

All told, making comparisons is only going to cause you to feel bad about where you’re at if you’re surrounded by people who have more. So try to focus on the fantastic things you’ve accomplished. And recognize that if you already have $3 million saved by age 50, you could easily double it by age 65 — even if you don’t contribute another dollar to your long-term savings.

Work with a professional to meet your goals

Maybe you’re not the type to compare yourself to others, but rather, the reason behind your self-debt is a classic lack of confidence. In that case, one thing you may want to do is sit down with a financial advisor for a reality check.

A financial advisor can review your portfolio and savings and tell you if you’re on track to meet your goals or not. They can also help you build on your existing savings to secure your dream retirement, or to work toward whatever other goals you have in mind.

Most importantly, a financial advisor isn’t going to judge you for having anxiety about where you’re at — even though you’re in a great place. If you grew up in a household where there was never enough money, it’s easy to apply that “never enough” sentiment to your situation today.

But talking to a professional might ease your mind and allow you to feel good about what you’ve achieved. And that’s a feeling you absolutely deserve.

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!