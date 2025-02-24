I'm Not Yet 50 And Want To Retire In A Decade, Spending $600K Per Year. Am I On Track? insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Retiring on $50,000 a month takes a lot of money.

It may be doable with the right investments.

Rather than fixate on a number, set your goals first.



Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

Some people are thankful if they’re able to retire with $600,000 in total. But this Reddit poster is a very different story.

Here, we have a 48-year-old who’s a high earner with a net worth that could range from $8 million to $29 million at retirement depending on the value of their assets. They’re looking to retire in a decade and spend $600,000 a year, or $50,000 a month — at least initially. And they’re wondering if they’ll be able to pull that off.

My first reaction to this post is “wow.” I mean, $50,000 a month is a lot of money. But rather than judge, I’m going to try to crunch the numbers and see if they work.

Doing the math

The poster here is thinking of retiring around age 58, which means that they may need their retirement savings to last for 35 years or so rather than just 30, which is what many people who retire in their 60s are told to plan for. So for this reason, I would not suggest that the poster use the 4% rule.

Instead, I think a 3.5% withdrawal rate is more reasonable given the earlier retirement date. And so if we do the math, to get to $600,000 a year in income, the poster will need their savings to amount to roughly $17 million at the time they retire.

Is this feasible? Maybe. The poster projects that they’ll have between $8 million and $29 million in assets by then, and $17 million is right in the middle. So technically, this plan could work.

But that projection also encompasses a huge range. And if the poster ends up with the lower end, then $600,000 a year in spending won’t be doable.

Chances are, the poster will have a better idea of what their nest egg will be worth closer to retirement, so they can adjust their spending plans at that point if need be. But for now, the best I can say is that their plan might work, or it may not.

Setting priorities for retirement

It’s hard for me to wrap my head around needing $50,000 a month in retirement. But if the poster is able to get that, good for them.

That said, rather than fixate on getting $50,000 a month, I’d recommend that the poster prioritize what they want to do in retirement in case they don’t end up being able to spend at that level. If they set those priorities, they may find that they’re still able to do the things they’ve dreamed of on half of that income, which they may need to settle for if their final savings number only comes in at the low end of their range.

I also think this poster should talk to a financial advisor about their goals. It’s clear that they’re pretty good with money if they’re looking at a minimum $8 million nest egg. But a financial advisor can help them run the numbers and get a realistic picture of what might be in store.

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!