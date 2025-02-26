"Moving To America Helped Me Go From Making $7K To Having $3 Million Today" asbe / iStock via Getty Images

A Reddit user who moved to the United States 11 years prior posted a thread celebrating a milestone achievement recently.

The Redditor came to this country when he was 29 years old after living in a foreign country and making a grand total of $7K per year. He cashed in all of the savings he had and came during the height of the financial crisis to attend business school at Wharton, which had provided a 40% scholarship. Now, he was posting a celebratory thread because his net worth had just hit the $3.2 million mark.

He described his situation as “very humbling,” and attributed much of his success to the kindness of others, saying that while he is good at his job, he would not have gotten to where he is today if he didn’t have the strong network of people around him who helped pull him along.

Building success often comes from making the right connections

This Reddit user’s story is an inspiring one, and it also contains some important lessons.

You can be great at what you do, but not necessarily end up with a net worth of over $3 million — especially when you don’t start out with much money. You often need to have both intelligence and opportunity to succeed because if you are talented but can’t find a job that allows you to show it, you aren’t going to grow wealthy.

Now, the fact that this poster went to Wharton most likely helped him build his professional network — but he had to save aggressively and convince Wharton to let him in and give him a scholarship in order to make that happen. Plus, when he was there and later on in his professional life, he obviously made the most of his opportunities to get to know people who could drive him toward success.

You don’t have to go to Wharton in order to do that for yourself. You can join professional networks in your industry, become a thought leader on LinkedIn to get connected to others who can help you build an inspiring career, and work hard to get to know people in your chosen profession so you can find people who will aid you in doing great things. You just have to make the effort to put yourself out there.

Set your aspirations high if you want to grow wealthy

The fact that this Reddit user was able to go from making $7K in a foreign country to having millionaire status shows that anyone really and truly can achieve the American dream. Sure, it may take some luck, but if you are tenacious, dedicated, and put yourself out there, you don’t need to be handed wealth or born to rich parents who set you up with opportunities in life to become a millionaire.

Everyone can take inspiration from this story and start looking for a path toward building the life that they want. It’s up to you to take those frightening first steps, but as this Redditor showed, the payoff can be a very big one. If you are already in the U.S. and have all of the opportunities available to you that this country provides, you have a big leg up — so start charting your course to wealth today and you may be surprised at how fast you can hit your financial goals.

