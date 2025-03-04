I Hadn't Heard These Bitter Retirement Realities Before Image Source / Image Source via Getty Images

It’s far better to evaluate the full extent of retirement risks well ahead of time before letting them rear their ugly head in the midst of retirement. Undoubtedly, there are a number of concerns that need to be planned for and addressed before finally handing in one’s notice and having that retirement party. Indeed, some unpleasant (or even bitter) retirement realities can catch one off-guard.

Some such realities could be easily-corrected, perhaps with a bit of help from a financial advisor, while others may cause one to have second thoughts about retirement as a whole. Either way, let’s have a look at three potential retirement downsides that have flown under my radar and may be flying under yours as well.

Key Points Relying too heavily on Social Security, avoiding stocks, and having too much tied into one’s home are less-than-ideal realities for many retirees.

Social Security may not be all that much, even if you delay

Social Security is a nice supplement, but without a padded nest egg alongside it, it’ll be a struggle to make ends meet. Undoubtedly, if you don’t take Social Security the day you turn 62 and delay it by a number of years, you’ll get a lot more. But even if you’re getting the most out of your Social Security (opting for maximum benefits at age 70), that “dream” retirement may still be out of reach, especially given where inflation could be in a year from now after tariffs have had a chance to weigh.

Of course, whether or not you can lean so heavily on Social Security largely depends on your lifestyle. If you’re frugal and don’t splurge all too often, the numbers could work, but the budget could start getting tight if inflation grows out of control again.

According to some experts, retirees should have at minimum 70% of pre-retirement income to maintain their lifestyle. For most, Social Security probably won’t be large enough. As such, retirees will either need to downgrade their lifestyle and be more frugal or stick it out in the workforce a while longer until their nest egg is in a spot to fill the gap.

At the end of the day, Social Security is just one pillar holding up your retirement.

Investing too conservatively in retirement may not be ideal

You’re supposed to be more conservative with your investment asset allocation once you’re finally retired. Indeed, if you’re drawing down anywhere from 3-4% per year, you don’t want to have your nest egg get cut in half by some sort of stock market meltdown. Indeed, your stock exposure should go down with age, but does that mean you should avoid the asset class entirely and go all-in on bonds and cash?

By overweighting such low-return assets, your nest egg could be cracked open by rising inflation. Undoubtedly, stocks are a great asset class to stay ahead of inflation. And while bond yields can help reduce some of the impact, it seems doubtful that your nest egg will grow over time. Even if you’re against holding stocks in a retirement portfolio, there are other income-producing securities and instruments (think buffer ETFs or covered call ETFs) that help better balance risk with reward.

In any case, shunning an asset class just because of volatility may not be the best move. As always, a retirement planner could be a valuable asset as you look to position your portfolio in the right spot. Just like being too aggressive with your portfolio, being too conservative could prove costly over time.

Too much house, not enough cash

Reverse mortgages have grown in popularity over the years, thanks in part to people who’ve grown “house-rich” but “cash-poor.”

Indeed, many such folks are retirees who have a huge house but not as much cash flow as they’d hope to meet their needs. If a retiree is an empty nester, downsizing is a great way to shore up enough cash so that you can upgrade your lifestyle. For others, reverse mortgages are the solution.

In any case, I think it’s best for prospective retirees to ask themselves if their home comprises too high a percentage of their overall assets. If so, some tough choices need to be made.

