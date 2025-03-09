Dreaming of Retirement But Still Love Your Job? 4 Ways to Know It's Finally Time to Leave 2021 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Lebron James is presently in his 22nd season in the NBA. He clearly loves what he does. With several NBA championship rings with different teams, he is presently reinvigorated with the addition of Luka Dončić to the Lakers, which has now propelled them to #2 in the Western Conference at the time of this writing. LeBron has shrugged off any talk about retirement, especially with yet another championship within his potential grasp. However, with his various endorsements and outside business interests, LeBron will have a full plate of other projects to occupy his time when he does decide to stop playing in the NBA.

Conversely, 16-time WWE wrestling champion and actor John Cena officially announced that he was retiring from the ring after the end of the current season. As the star of the hit MAX action comedy tv series Peacemaker and major roles in the Fast and Furious franchise and a string of successful comedy roles in other features, Cena is leaving behind the physical demands of the wrestling ring for new adventures on camera.

Key Points People with the good fortune to love their jobs can also find themselves torn between wanting to stay or to ride off when retirement beckons.

Taking stock of the pros, cons and timing of retirement in these circumstances is a prudent step to take, especially when family and co-workers may be impacted as to when the decision is made.

Seeing retirement as just another stage in one’s overall life will help to place it in a less imposing perspective than the negative connotations of outliving one’s usefulness or being put out to pasture.

What LeBron and Cena both have in common is a clear idea as to when it is time for them to retire, and a healthy understanding that there is life and new challenges that lie beyond the current job.

People who are successful in what they do are often reluctant to face the time when the party has to inevitably end. Many are reluctant to come to grips with this prospect, and may sometimes put it off to the detriment of family, friends, colleagues, and their own best interests. One doesn’t need to be a superstar like LeBron James or John Cena to realize when goals have been reached, or when there are other signs signalling that it is time to officially retire.

Additionally, retirement doesn’t automatically mean lying on the beach sipping cocktails or spending one’s years fishing or golfing. Many people find new vistas to explore, even in their advanced years, if they are willing to challenge themselves. Some can often combine a less stressful traditional retirement with side interests and hobbies that may become something more.

Hitting or Exceeding the Money Target

If one’s retirement nest egg fund goals have been met or surpassed, that is one sign that it might be time to consider retirement.

People who enjoy what they do usually bring their best to the workplace, and are compensated accordingly. If the company has a matched contribution 401-K plan, and it has been maxed out for years, it’s likely to have reached a considerable sum over the years. Combined with IRA and HSA accounts and those of one’s spouse, along with other passive income from real estate or other assets, the nest egg may be more than sufficient to support a very comfortable retirement with leftovers for the estate to bequeath to heirs. People who have attained that financial security capacity may essentially be working for free, since their compensation may fall below what their annual retirement withdrawal would total, even after taxes.

Job Satisfaction and Burnout

Statistics show that job burnout drops measurably from the low 80% rate for workers 25-35 to those over 55, where burnout falls into the 40% range. However, burnout is not always manifest in a mental or emotional collapse. Sometimes, a slowly building apathy towards the actual daily job tasks can cause one to go on autopilot. This can be another, more subtle version of burnout. It might be rendered even more nebulous if the one experiencing it has close friendships with coworkers, making the sense of job satisfaction blurred or confused with social relationships. If one finds oneself in the autopilot zone with ennui towards the job but enthusiasm over seeing friends, it may be time to retire for one’s personal growth to continue elsewhere. Bob Iger of Disney first announced his retirement when he found himself tuning out other colleagues’ opinions, a sign of tunnel vision burnout. Although he returned when Bob Chapek’s mishaps caused Disney stock to drop 50%, Iger plans to retire again in 2026.

In Sickness and in Health

The health status of a potential retiree and that of their spouse are often major factors in determining when to retire. Injuries, a chronic illness or condition, the health of one’s spouse, children, or parents, can all be crucial to the timing of a retirement decision. Those who have chronic heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and other afflictions related to age may wish to comfortably live their golden years with family and reduced workplace stress, even if they enjoy the work. The inability to bring their best to the job is often a personal realization that it’s time to pack it in.

The health of a spouse can often take precedence over a beloved occupation, no matter how prestigious or cherished the position. Guitarist Steve Morse was the founder of The Dixie Dregs and also played with progressive rock band Kansas. However, Morse became the selected musician to replace the legendary Richie Blackmore in the heavy metal pioneer band Deep Purple in 1994. Realizing a lifetime aspiration, Moore would become the band’s longest-tenured guitarist, but he unequivocally left the band and announced a temporary retirement from the music industry in 2022. His wife, Janine had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, and he was determined to spend his remaining time with her.

The Impact On Others

Those whose accomplishments at work have made them indispensable may delay retirement out of a sense of responsibility and reluctance to leave their companies in the lurch. However, time waits for no one, and the longer decisions are put off, the harder it is for one’s colleagues and employers to prepare a replacement strategy to fill the void once the inevitable retirement finally occurs.

A prolonged delay in retirement can also put stress on a spouse, who may have made plans for travel and other retirement activities with the anticipated newly available time afforded through retirement.

Sometimes, it is easy for a topic like retirement to be too close to home for one to see it from the viewpoints of others. Taking a step back and looking realistically at one’s circumstances, along with the additional input of loved ones, close friends, and colleagues can help gain a different perspective. Ultimately, one should do what is best for oneself, but the considerations of others, if they can be accommodated, may be of greater benefit down the road in the course of one’s personal and professional relationships.

