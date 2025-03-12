Why Everyone Is Talking About President Trump's Promised Big Changes to Social Security 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

One of President Trump’s campaign promises was a proposal to eliminate the double taxation of Social Security benefits, which impacts an estimated 67 million American senior citizens. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has been trying to push his Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act since 2014, and under President Trump and a Republican Congressional majority, might very well get it signed into law in 2025.

Congressional Democrats and moderate Republicans have often referenced the looming insolvency of Social Security as a fear-mongering tool to oppose President Trump’s tax cuts and as a campaign talking point by Kamala Harris as a justification to raise taxes. The Harris campaign spokespeople even went so far as to claim that Trump would eventually cut Social Security benefits entirely, which many of her supporters would go on to proliferate on Reddit and on other forums.

Recent disclosures by Elon Musk and DOGE (Department Of Government Efficiency) have uncovered massive fraud and abuses of Social Security funds that have thrown cold water on his opponents’ claims, and President Trump has vowed to immediately resolve them.

Certain members of Congress have used the projected insolvency of the Social Security trust fund by 2034 as a justification to raise taxes, and tried to use it to fearmonger against President Trump’s proposal, claiming it would accelerate the insolvency date to 2033.

President Trump’s recent address to Congress mentioned some of the massive frauds and abuses that were uncovered by Elon Musk and DOGE, which amounts to hundreds of billions of dollars, which he has vowed to resolve, much to the protests of many opposed politicians.

DOGE Finds Vampire Social Security Checks

Recent statements from Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have drawn attention to potential fraud and mismanagement in Social Security funds.

Their findings suggest irregularities, such as an unusually high number of Social Security numbers in the system—exceeding the current U.S. population due to historical issuances—and cases of benefits linked to outdated or erroneous records.

For example, audits flagged millions of SSNs tied to individuals listed as over 100 years old, though active payments to such extreme ages remain unconfirmed. Musk and DOGE estimate that cleaning up these discrepancies could address significant waste, though the full scope of fraudulent payments is still under investigation.

In an interview with Joe Rogan, Musk jokingly hinted that these discoveries were evidence that the vampires from the Twilight movies were real. In fact, they indicate that there is a gigantic pilferage system of Social Security funds going to unknown straw men controlling Social Security numbers. The politicians suspiciously protesting the audits and disclosures may very likely want to hide their involvement in the scam.

Al Gore promoted a Social Security “lockbox” analogy during the 1990s. It was debunked when it was disclosed that the federal government has been borrowing against the funds and writing Treasury I.O.U.s against the loans, having done so for decades. This is another fundamental reason for the projected insolvency – especially with the dearth of congressional accountability for the use of those proceeds.

Restoring Fundamental Fairness And Ending the Graft

As mentioned in a previous article published here on this topic, there is an inherent unfairness in the taxation of Social Security benefits as “income”. Since Social Security is funded by taxes taken from Americans’ paychecks, the funds actually are post tax monies, so taxing them again when paid back as benefits is a de facto double taxation.

There is a clear lack of accountability from Congress on the hundreds of billions, and possibly trillions of dollars that were siphoned off by graft. Eliminating millions of fake recipients, as well as potential clawbacks, once DOGE audits trace the recipients of the money, may be able to address the potential insolvency issues and silence the fear-mongering.

President Trump’s televised address to both the Senate and House of Representatives specifically called out the Social Security fraud uncovered by Musk and DOGE. In a CNN poll, his speech scored a 69% positive approval reaction, so the public appears to like “seeing the swamp get drained”.

