Dave Ramsey shares the common-sense way to give your kids millions "with strings attached" Anna Webber | Getty Images

Dave Ramsey gets a lot of callers on the Dave Ramsey Show. While some of his callers talk about their financial setbacks and ask Dave for advice, the financial guru recently got a call from someone who is in a good place financially.

The caller is due to receive a $2 million inheritance but wants to take half of it and spread it across his three children. Each of the children has a job and good financial discipline. Dave spent time congratulating the caller while sharing valuable insights for parents. Dave posted the exchange as a YouTube video, but we’ll give you the spark notes downbelow.

Key Points A caller reached out to Dave about an inheritance that he wants to give to his children.

Dave is fully supportive of the caller and offers some advice.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

Money Makes You More of What You Already Are

DC Studio / Shutterstock.com

Dave mentioned during the call that money makes you more of what you already are. He brought this up when the caller expressed concern about spoiling his children. However, the children are fully grown adults, and Dave says that you can’t spoil them any longer.

When people become adults, many of their financial habits are set. It’s possible to change, but financially disciplined individuals tend to stay that way. He warned that a loser will remain a loser no matter how much money you give them. Under that scenario, it’s good to have more strings attached. Giving money to someone who is going off the rails isn’t a loving act and can further enable their financial spiral. However, that’s not the case with this caller’s children.

Attach a Condition

fadfebrian / Shutterstock.com

Dave shared a story about one of his friends who gave money to his children and helped them pay off their mortgages. However, the benefactor required that his children never get into debt again. If you are giving a large sum to your children, you can impose similar conditions.

When you receive a large lump sum, you’re not supposed to feel like you won the lottery. Dave mentioned that he showed his children how much his estate is worth. He then said that they have a responsibility and duty to maintain the estate and carry the legacy forward. Mentioning the pressure and significance of maintaining the inheritance and family legacy can help the recipients be more careful about how they use their money.

Giving the Children Advantages

Lucky Business / Shutterstock.com

The extra money can accelerate the children’s paths to major financial goals, such as becoming debt-free and owning homes. While the children seem like they will be able to achieve these milestones in the future, the inheritance lets them check off these items sooner. That can help the children start their own families sooner and raise their own children.

The caller and his wife are already in a good financial position. They are both debt-free and have plenty of cash. Giving money to their financially disciplined children sounds like a smart move.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.