3 Ways You Can Turn $300k into $1 Million Without Taking Massive Risks Thinkstock

Key Points Growing your money doesn’t have to mean taking on undue risk.

Stocks have a long history of rewarding investors.

Starting a business or buying an income property could also get you to your goal.

They say it takes money to make money. And that’s often true.

In this Reddit post, we have someone who’s managed to accumulate $300,000, which is pretty impressive. But with a $1 million goal in sight, they’re looking for ways to more than triple their money without taking on undue risk.

The best thing for the poster to do is to speak to a qualified financial advisor for guidance on how to grow their money. But in the interim, here are a few avenues they, or anyone looking to grow wealth, can pursue.

1. Invest in the stock market

The stock market has a long history of rewarding investors who stick with it over time. But the operative words here are “over time.”

Nobody should expect a $300,000 stock portfolio to grow to $1 million overnight, or even in a couple of years.

Stocks can be volatile, and the best way to be successful is to invest in a diverse mix of companies and hold onto them for many years. But if you’re willing to be patient, stocks could pay off generously in the long time.

If you have $300,000 now, you could put it into a mix of stocks or some S&P 500 ETFs for broad market exposure. If your portfolio generates an 8% yearly return, which is actually a bit below the stock market’s average, then you should hit the $1 million mark in about 15 years.

2. Start a business

Starting a business is a great way to generate returns, and $300,000 could be a nice amount of seed money. But you should also know that starting a business carries risk, and that you need a well-thought-out plan to increase your chances of being successful.

If you’re going to start a business, first make sure you have a great idea. Then, figure out how exactly you’ll make money. Don’t gloss over the details — map out each and every one so you know what you’re doing.

And as is the case with a stock portfolio, don’t expect overnight success.

It’s common for small businesses to take years to turn a profit, and you can’t count on being the next big thing. But if you’re willing to put in the time and the work, you may find that eventually, you’re able to get to your $1 million goal.

3. Buy an income property

Investing in real estate is a great way to make money for two reasons. First, if you find a property in a great location and manage to secure a steady stream of tenants, that’s regular income heading your way.

Also, property values have a tendency to grow over time. If you buy a $300,000 home today, by the time you’re done paying the mortgage, it could very well be worth $1 million.

But you should also know that investing in physical real estate carries risk. You could face costly property repairs that eat away at your returns, or you might go months without a tenant if the economy sours.

Also, being a landlord requires work. You need to make sure you’re willing to do that work before moving forward. And while you could hire a property manager, that will eat into your returns.

All told, there are different ways to turn $300,000 into $1 million. Run these by a financial advisor to get their input, and also ask for other suggestions that may be suitable given your timeline and tolerance for risk.

