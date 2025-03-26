Bernard Arnault's Brilliant Advice for Anyone Dreaming of Retirement One Day DKart / Getty Images

If one visits almost any medium to large sized mall around the globe, certain luxury brand name stores or products tend to dominate, such as:

Louis Vuitton

Kenzo

Fendi

Sephora

Tiffany

Christian Dior

Givenchy

Dom Perignom

Bulgari

Guerlain

….and numerous others. All of these luxury brands and about 65 others all have a few things in common: they are high demand, top-dollar price tagged, and are all owned by LVMH Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton SE (OTC: LVMUY), the Paris, France headquartered luxury conglomerate helmed by Bernard Arnault.

Arnault’s savvy management and focus on high-end, top of the line products has catapulted him into multibillionaire status, with a net worth that fluctuates between rivalling and even exceeding that of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, based on the stock price of LVMH at any given time.

Despite the vast differences in the types of companies they find attractive and demographics of their respective customer bases for those companies, Arnault and Buffett share a “buy and hold” long term investment strategy mindset, and investors can find useful applications for several of the underlying rationales for how Arnault invests, even without the billions at his disposal.





Key Points Both Warren Buffett’s and Bernard Arnault’s investing successes are based on a “buy and hold” strategy, although Berkshire Hathaway and LVMH could not be more unlike as corporate entities.

In terms of stock price appreciation, Berkshire Hathaway has appreciated 2,800% over 30 years (1993-2023), while in the same time period, LVMH grew 100,000%.

Although Arnault acquires a controlling interest in most of his companies like Buffett, there are underlying principles and rationales for his selections, which individual investors can also learn from and utilize.

Optimistic In The Long Term; Pessimistic In The Short Term

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Whereas Warren Buffett characteristically pursues conservative companies with solid earnings that are undervalued, Arnault is much more aggressive, preferring high growth potential companies with high quality products that have underachieved through poor management or marketing. By investing in new designs and marketing, Arnault believes true value will eventually be achieved. Additionally, whereas Buffett’s modus operandi is to buy companies at bargain levels as low as possible to offset risk, Arnault has no qualms about paying a premium to acquire control over highly desired brands that he can then escalate even further.

Buffett’s approach concentrates much more on intrinsic value and earnings and eschews hype or popularity, and is focused on solidly established industries, such as consumer goods, insurance, railroads, food, and banking. This explains Berkshire Hathaway’s late involvement in investing in technology. Conversely, Arnault’s focus on the luxury goods sector has helped LVMH to nearly corner the market on certain top brand couture, perfumes, champagnes, and accessories. That said, Arnault values diversification with synergy, as he has also branched out into related sectors like media and technology, especially if they can contribute to increasing value for his other holdings.

While Arnault’s approach is unequivocally higher risk, the returns have been stellar. In a 30 year stretch from 1993 to 2023, Berkshire Hathaway stock grew 2,800%. In that same period, although much more volatile. LVMH grew 100,000%.

Investing Tips for Retirees

adamkaz / E+ via Getty Images

Bernard Arnault’s acquisition strategies are multimillion-dollar or even billion-dollar affairs. However, the underlying rationale for most of his acquisition choices are predicated on principles that will work to build any portfolio, and is something that retirees may especially wish to consider incorporating for their own stock picks:

Quality Over Quantity – Some investors, especially Baby Boomers, are intimidated by the high prices of certain stocks, especially when they reach triple digits. However, if the investment is part of a growth portfolio, even 5 or 10 shares of a Magnificent 7 stock, such as Apple or Microsoft, will likely fare better than 100 shares of a company with more marginal upside potential.

Look For Innovation – Companies that are not trying to innovate or who go on autopilot instead of investing in R&D, will likely become stagnant over the long haul. The ones who are pushing the envelope will have a stronger chance for a big breakthrough,

Think Globally – Arnault’s luxury brands have universal appeal in practically all contemporary societies, throughout all of the developed nations and emerging nations, to even Communist societies, where LVMH goods like Louis Vuitton handbags fetch enormous sums on the black market. Companies that market to the world as opposed to only a limited local market have a greater chance for long-term massive growth.

On the topic of retirement, Arnault clearly loves what he does. He has led LVMH for 35 years and had the company’s by-laws for retirement extended twice, first to 80, and then to 85, when he himself reached age 76. His other advice to potential retirees would likely be to avoid it if you love what you’re doing.

