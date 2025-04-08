It's Time to Review Suze Orman's Top Credit Card Tips For 2025 Leigh Vogel / Stringer / Getty Images North America

A prominent voice in the personal finance world, Suze Orman has been everywhere, dishing out her wisdom through books, television shows, and even her podcast. Her advice has helped millions straighten out their finances, including using credit cards.

Well, it’s time to take another turn to review Suze Orman’s best credit cards and see if they still hold up in 2025. It’s not unfair to say that as good as people like Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey are, their tips are not infallible and sometimes don’t age well with time and new financial opportunities.

Paying Off Your Balance

One of Orman’s most popular and top tips revolves around paying off your balance every month, and we couldn’t agree more. The easiest way to let credit cards get out of control is not to pay off your balance fast enough, so only buying what you can pay off every month remains fantastic advice.

The Roll-Down Method

Another popular tip from Suze Orman concerns what to do if you are not paying off your credit card balances every month. She calls this the “roll-down” method and emphasizes first paying off the card with the highest interest rate.

With this method, she says that you should 1) make the required minimum payment to all of your cards, 2) put extra money toward the credit card with the highest interest rate and 3) as soon as one card is paid off, move on to the card with the next highest interest rate.

The hope is that if you pay off your credit card at the highest rate, you will eventually save money overall, something the “debt avalanche” method emphasizes.

Take Advantage of Balance Transfers

Suze Orman certainly isn’t the first personal finance talk show host to recommend looking for balance transfer opportunities, but that doesn’t make the advice any less accurate. Quite a few credit cards offer a 0% balance transfer option lasting between 12 and 21 months.

If you can transfer all or some of your balances to this card, you could save hundreds of dollars monthly in interest payments. The money that would otherwise be spent on interest can now go toward paying off the principal of a credit card balance, which means you are paying everything off faster.

There is no question this remains a very smart strategy and one that Orman should continue to recommend.

Teaching Kids About Credit

This advice from Orman revolves around teaching your kids about credit, which is really up to the individual parent. It’s not bad advice per se, and Orman isn’t necessarily wrong, but adding teens to a credit card as an authorized user comes down to their level of responsibility.

If you believe you have a teen who can handle a credit card responsibly and won’t go crazy at the mall or the TikTok shop, it’s not a terrible idea. The hope is that you will instill good financial habits, but parents have to commit to sticking with educating their children to make this tip viable.

Checking Credit Report

Yes, absolutely yes, Orman remains spot on about checking your credit report annually for any sign of fraudulent activity, identity theft, or anything else that is out of the ordinary. All three credit bureaus will let you do this for free at least once yearly, and you should take advantage of it.

Using Cashback Credit Cards

I’m a big fan of the cash-back credit card, so I have to agree wholeheartedly with Suze Orman on this one. While it’s not “free” money, as people like to believe, it’s an opportunity to earn something back for shopping you will be doing either way.

If anything, the challenge is picking out the best cashback credit that is going to work for your spending and shopping habits.

Ignore Store Branded Cards

Suze Orman’s last bit of credit card advice is to stay away from store-branded credit cards, which sounds good. If you carry a balance, these cards often have high interest rates and usually arrive with very low credit lines, which speaks directly to her advice.

However, as someone who swears by the 5% savings on the Target store-branded credit card, I think this advice depends highly on which store-branded card you are talking about and how responsible you are with paying off a balance every month.

