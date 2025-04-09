I Chose Financial Independence Over Parenting: Here's My Journey to FIRE Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com

There are many paths to financial freedom, and it’s bound to look drastically different from someone else’s. Indeed, early retirement is an ambitious but realistic goal for many young savers who’ve learned the value of budgeting, investing in themselves, and investing in assets early on in their careers. Most importantly, such early retirees should know how to deal with those eventual setbacks.

Whether they include layoffs and sky-high inflation in the face of a Trump tariff-fuelled economic recession (some big banks pin the odds of a recession at more than 50%) or something more catastrophic (think a market-wide meltdown), it’s important to not only have enough of financial cushion to bounce off of when one’s plunged into chaos, but the psycholical resilience to perservere through tough times.

Key Points Opting not to have children can make the path towards financial independence a lot shorter.

However, there is a middle ground, most notably having an only child while still prioritizing building one’s nest egg.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

Retire early or be a parent? It’s a tough call for today’s young people.

In any case, this piece will explore a Reddit user who’s decided that their definition of financial success involves financial independence at a young age, rather than one that’s taken out of the “traditional” retirement playbook (kids and a retirement at the age of 65-76). Either way, the important thing is that one doesn’t follow the herd. It’s a bad idea when it comes to investing in stocks, and it’s an even worse idea when it comes to planning the rest of one’s life. In this piece, we’ll check in on the case of a Reddit user who’s living life on their own terms and is willing to forego having children to help them achieve their goal of retiring decades earlier than expected. Indeed, having kids is not for everyone, especially those who would rather invest time and money in their other passions.

As with most things, there’s a trade-off that comes with deciding to start a family. However, the costs of raising children to adulthood should not be underestimated. Reportedly, raising a child to 18 could cost around $414,000 altogether as of last year’s estimate. Add university tuition, room, and board into the equation as well as inflation (and perhaps “permanent” tariffs), and this already-hefty figure could rocket even higher over the next two decades. To put it simply, given the costs of living, raising a child has become a costly endeavor and one that could pull the plug on a young person’s plans to retire early.

This Reddit user has no regrets.

In the case of the Reddit user, they’ve opted to forego having kids so that they have more to save and invest in their nest egg. Not having to cover costs for two or three children could mean a seven-figure sum that could have pulled retirement forward by some number of decades. Indeed, early retirement is a heck of a lot easier for those who have the means to keep expenses at a minimum. And arguably, there are few expenses pricier over the long haul than kids.

Of course, there’s no “right” call for those sitting on the fence, contemplating the pros and cons of having kids versus living child-free and enjoying an early retirement. As with most things, a middle ground can be met. In this case, it’d entail having an only child (“one and done,” as it’s often referred to in social media) so one can still be a parent without pushing their retirement plans completely on ice.

Given the changes in generational attitudes regarding expectations of having children, fence sitters should not feel an ounce of shame for going for one path over the other. There are many paths that can lead one down the path of financial success. And while it’s still possible to join the FIRE (financial independence) movement with children, one may find the road longer and perhaps rockier, especially if educational expenses are to be covered.

Are You Ahead, or Behind on Retirement? (sponsor) If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year, you may want to pay attention. Finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference between a rich retirement and barely getting by, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors that serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Start your search now. Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.