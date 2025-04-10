I Was Given $53,000 and Now I'm Terrified to Invest Half of It—What Should I Do? fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Key Points A Reddit poster received $53K from a car accident settlement.

He doesn’t know what to do with the money, but he’s being pushed into an investment he doesn’t understand.

He should talk to a fee-only financial advisor who can help him make an informed choice.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

A 23-year-old Reddit user came into a lot of money after a car accident. He was hit by a vehicle, and after all the fees were paid, he walked away with $53,000 that he currently has in a CD. He talked with an advisor at his credit union who said he should invest in something which the poster didn’t understand, but which required a $25K minimum investment and came with a 1% management fee.

The poster is really scared of making a mistake with the money. He wants to someday buy a car and give his sister a little money, but he doesn’t want to waste the funds. And, he can’t talk about the money with anyone in his family because he said none have financial sense and many of them owe him money anyway.

So, what should the poster do?

How to manage a windfall when you know nothing about money

The Reddit poster here is understandably confused because he has a lot of money for someone his age and no place to turn to for help. He should consider finding a financial advisor to help him evaluate his options, but not the one who was trying to sell him on an investment without explaining it fully and with an added fee.

Instead, the poster should look for an advisor who works on a fee-only basis and who acts as a fiduciary, so they will have his best interest at heart. The advisor should be someone he feels comfortable with, and who talks to him in a way he understands, so he’s not walking away still confused and uncertain of how investment options work and what to do.

What should the poster do with the funds?

13_Phunkod / Shutterstock.com

An advisor can provide the help this Redditor needs to make a fully informed choice. However, the poster most likely should do a few key things with the money.

First, he should set aside some of it in a high-yield savings account so he has an emergency fund. He should not touch this money unless or until he has an actual emergency. Since he’s pretty young and likely doesn’t have a lot of major financial commitments, given that he doesn’t even own a car yet, he can start with a few thousand dollars.

Then, he can open up a Roth IRA with a brokerage firm and max out his contributions for the year by investing $7,000 in it for 2025. A Roth IRA will allow this money to grow tax-free until he retires, and it will turn into a lot of money by that point. He can put the funds right into an S&P 500 index fund, which will give him a good chance of earning a 10% average annual return, and he won’t have to pay a big fee to an investment manager for it.

Beyond that, he likely should invest some more of the money in a taxable brokerage account and perhaps begin to save some of it for his other goals, like buying a car, helping his sister, and perhaps purchasing a home someday. His advisor can help him understand the options and work with him to decide what to prioritize.

By taking these steps and getting good advice, the poster can make sure he understands the opportunity this money provides to him and uses it to help set himself up for a more secure future.

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!