I paid off my house at 28 after following Dave Ramsey’s baby steps for four years

Many people have turned to Dave Ramsey to improve their finances, including a 28-year-old in the Dave Ramsey subreddit. The individual explains that they came across Ramsey during the lowest low of their life. The original poster accumulated credit card debt and was struggling with it.

Then, he and his wife followed the baby steps, established a budget, and paid off car notes. Now, he has zero debt after sticking with it for four years. The Reddit post and comments contain valuable lessons that can help people get on top of their debt.

Key Points A 28-year-old is debt free after following Dave Ramsey’s advice for four years.

He went from his lowest low to becoming debt free, and many people congratulated him on Reddit.

It’s a Long-Term Journey

Not everyone can get out of debt within a year. Some people rack up more than $10,000 in credit card debt and have long-term mortgages. You have to stay committed and follow your budget for a long period of time. Thinking in years instead of days can help you become debt-free and achieve significant financial goals.

Although it’s a long-term journey, you can use checkpoints to track your progress. Establishing small milestones makes it easier to stay focused and feel like you are making progress. That’s why Ramsey lays out the baby steps for getting out of debt and regaining control over your finances.

Paying Off Debt Improves Your Financial Discipline

One of the commenters stated that the original poster would do great in their financial life going forward. It’s an incredible feat to pay off a house at 28, and it means there are fewer things stopping you from making more investments.

The individual isn’t likely to spend lavishly just because they paid off the mortgage and other financial obligations. Putting that extra money into stocks, real estate, a business, or another investment can multiply the money. Paying off debt can give you a tremendous opportunity to build long-term wealth.

Understanding Priorities

It’s much easier to pay off debt when you are young and don’t have other financial commitments. That’s why people should work hard in their 20s and save a lot of money. While this advice doesn’t mean much for someone in their 40s, you can still work hard now so you have more financial flexibility later.

One commenter explained that they want to pay off debt the day they retire. However, this individual is currently putting three kids through college. That’s the priority, and you can still make progress with debt as you address those priorities.

