My return to the office means $2500/month more in expenses—how can I make ends meet? PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

A Reddit user is being asked to return to the office. Unfortunately, since his office would be a very long commute, he is thinking about renting a property close to where his job is located.

This would, unfortunately, mean a significant increase in monthly expenses.

Specifically, the poster said he would incur around $2,500 more in costs, and he’s worried about whether paying those extra expenses is feasible or will derail his retirement goals.

What to do if your return-to-the-office isn’t close to home

Reddit users had several suggestions for the original poster (OP). However, the majority of those suggestions centered around one key thing: He should be looking for someplace far cheaper.

A growing number of people are being ordered back to offices after the days of everyone going remote during COVID. Many of the people, like this poster, have good jobs that are not necessarily worth giving up if they have settled elsewhere. Still, they’ll have to find some kind of solution.

Many Redditors said that if the OP is just looking for a place to crash while commuting to work, he should find the lowest cost option possible. For example, one advised getting a microapartment. Another said that living with roommates could be ideal, especially as the roommates would likely be very happy to rent a place to someone who would be there only in the evenings during the work week.

Other posters had a different suggestion, though. They said that rather than spending on two houses — even if one was cheap — that the original poster should either sell or rent his current house and set up a new place near the office. This would be a whole lot less expensive, and it would also be easier for the poster, who would not have to go back and forth, and potentially double up on his furniture and other items.

Should you keep a job that requires you to return to a distant office?

While most Redditors aimed to find ways for the OP to keep his job but make living near it more economical, others questioned whether it was worth looking for a new job.

Some pointed out that people quit positions all the time if the company relocates, which is effectively what’s happening here since the OP’s work location is being changed. And another user said that if you’re spending $2500 per month after-tax on an apartment to be near work, that equates to around a $30,000 difference in pre-tax income.

If the OP is effectively going to be taking a $30K pay cut by renting a location near his office, then he may be better off just looking for remote work even if it pays a little less.

Ultimately, whether to keep a job that requires a return to the office or not is going to come down to personal choice. For some people, having a good salary and good benefits, or simply enjoying their job, is going to make going back to in-person work worthwhile. For others, it’s not practical, feasible, or desirable to just go back to work. If that’s the case, then looking for a new job ASAP is the right choice. Talking to a financial advisor could also be a good idea to get some tips on which option is going to lead to the best financial outcomes.

In this particular case, the OP may decide to move on — but if he doesn’t, finding a tiny house or rental will be the key to not losing a fortune while moving somewhere where he can head back to the office

