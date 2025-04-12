President Trump promised that he would "not cut one penny from Social Security or Medicare" - is he keeping his word? gageskidmore / Flickr

On the campaign trail in 2024, President Donald Trump vowed to “not cut one penny from Social Security or Medicare.” He was tapping into a deep concern millions of Americans reliant on these programs have. With his second term underway, the question is, is he upholding this pledge?

So far, no direct benefit cuts have materialized, but some critics argue administrative changes he is making and policy nuances suggest the letter of his promise, not its spirit is being followed. More than likely, it depends upon where you fall on the political spectrum of whether you think he’s being true to his word.

24/7 Wall St. Insights: Because Social Security and Medicare are the “third rail” of politics, enacting needed reforms is difficult.

President Trump has said he won’t touch the benefits of either program, but he is work to improve their efficiency, actions critics contend could be just as bad — or worse — than cutting benefits.

A lifeline for millions

Over 70 million Americans look at Social Security and Medicare as lifelines, providing retirement income and healthcare for seniors and disabled individuals. Trump’s promise was unambiguous, repeated in speeches and cemented in the 2024 Republican platform, which declared no cuts to these entitlements. Early in his second term, Trump has kept to his word: there’s no evidence of any direct reductions to benefits.

Social Security payments have risen 2.5% in this year, boosting the average monthly check by about $50 for 72.5 million recipients, consistent with automatic cost-of-living adjustments. Medicare’s core benefits — hospital and outpatient coverage — remain intact, with no policy slashing Part A or B payouts. In his first term, Trump even expanded some Medicare perks, like lowering Part D drug costs, suggesting a track record of preserving benefit levels.

Similarly, no Medicare benefit cuts have been enacted. And when it comes to Medicare provider reimbursements, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) just approved higher-than-expected rates for Medicare Advantage providers. Where CMS initially expected a 2.23% rate, it revealed the rate would be significantly higher at 5.06%, even after risk-related adjustments.

Reforming the program, not the benefits

However, the absence of direct cuts doesn’t tell the whole story. Critics point to administrative moves that could undermine access to these programs. The Social Security Administration (SSA), for example, faces a planned reduction of 7,000 staff and the closure of several regional offices, part of a broader push to shrink federal bureaucracy.

With SSA handling 137 million calls and 30 million in-person visits annually, critics contend fewer workers could mean longer wait times, delayed claims, or harder enrollment, especially for vulnerable groups like the elderly or disabled. This isn’t a penny shaved from checks, but could risk making benefits tougher to secure.

Trump’s team, however, argues these changes target inefficiency, not service quality, but with staffing at 50-year lows and demand rising with an aging population, the effect could be the same.

Yet Social Security’s trust fund is projected to hit insolvency by 2035, and Medicare’s by 2036, according to recent estimates. Without reform, benefits could face automatic reductions, though Trump insists he’ll avoid this by boosting economic growth and cutting fraud, which he claims costs billions annually.

Promises kept?

Supporters argue he’s keeping his word by focusing on fraud and inefficiencies rather than slashing payouts. They cite improper payments that are estimated at $500 billion yearly across entitlements as low-hanging fruit. Trump’s February 2025 remarks emphasized “strengthening” these programs through better management, not gutting them.

The political backdrop further complicates things as Social Security and Medicare have long been third rails: touch them, and voters revolt. It’s difficult to get changes through Congress that can improve the situation.

For now, Trump has avoided the hot seat because he kept benefits whole, but the administrative squeeze underscores the balancing act he’s performing.

So, is Trump keeping his word? Yes. No money has been cut from checks or coverage. But an implicit broader commitment to protect these programs fully might seem shakier to some. Staffing reductions and future solvency fears could chip away at access and stability, even if benefits stay untouched today. His promise stands, but the edges could fray a bit under closer scrutiny.

