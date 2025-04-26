Buying My Condo Was a Financial Mistake - Now I'm Stuck with a Money Pit and Major Repairs Canva: Khosro and Boogich from Getty Images Signature

At some point in life, everyone has a moment when they realize they have made a terrible financial mistake. Whether it’s buying a car, a home, or a disappointing vacation, there can and will be an experience or moment that makes you truly regret spending money.

Key Points This Redditor bought a condo after renting it and now realizes it was a huge mistake.

For reasons unknown, the property has not increased in value.

The Redditor and her boyfriend make more than enough to complete repairs, but refuse to do so.

For one Redditor posting in r/finance, purchasing their condo in 2021 remains one of the worst financial decisions they have made. With a few major life changes since then, they are now stuck with a place that needs repairs without the money to make any changes.

This is an unfortunate scenario, but it happens to millions of people who, in short order, start to regret a purchase for any number of reasons.

The Purchase

In the case of this Redditor, the 2021 purchase of their condo in a high-cost-of-living area has caused years of disagreement. After renting it for years, they believed they had found something great in this location, and when the owner agreed to sell it, the original poster took her up on the opportunity.

Fast-forward four years to 2025, and the original poster is no longer single. Now, with a dog and boyfriend, this individual feels stuck. With the partner currently renting and wanting to move in, they are now in a position where they have to choose her condo due to the boyfriend’s location not being pet-friendly and being more expensive monthly than the condo.

Unfortunately, the condo is a “MONEY PIT” with big, bold letters in capslock and has not appreciated, according to the Redditor. According to the poster, there are many issues with the layout and design, but now that she can step back, she realizes that repairs need as much as $15,000. The couple doesn’t have the money for repairs, and they said it’s worth fixing anyway, as they don’t believe they will make any money either through a sale or with rental income.

In fact, the condo’s valuation has decreased since it was purchased, so it’s truly an unfortunate situation.

A Money Pit

Emphasizing the Redditor’s use of MONEY PIT in capital letters, the doorway cannot be widened without moving a radiator, which requires a licensed plumber to move. The pipes in the condo need updating, and there are many other architectural and structural issues with the building that she doesn’t want to sink any more money into.

So, what are they to do? Considering the $181,000 value and an incredible 2.9% interest rate, it’s surprising the Redditor can’t come out ahead here. Things get a little more puzzling when the owner admits she and her boyfriend make a combined $250,000, which begs the question of why they can’t afford the minor repairs.

If people want to make money, they have to spend money to find something better, but it’s safe to say that many of the comments on this post are from people scratching their heads about how they are not finding a way to make money.

Feeling Trapped

There’s something to be said about the Redditor feeling “trapped,” but I agree with the commenters here that all question why the Redditor isn’t making the investment. Even with two incomes, being unable to afford $15,000 in repairs is a sign that this couple has some underlying financial problems that need to be addressed beyond this location.

More importantly, did the Redditor not get an appraisal or a condition report from a property inspector before buying? What happened here that made her purchase with incomplete information about the property’s current and potentially future state? If this is in an HCOL area and the only condo was only $181,000 at 2.9% interest, it sure leads to more questions than answers about what else could be happening here.

It’s one thing to regret the purchase but another to be in a self-imposed situation, mainly because of deferred maintenance.

