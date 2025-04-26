I'm 30 with a $250,000 salary - How do I pursue Financial Independence? fadfebrian / Shutterstock.com

Growing your salary over time is one of the best ways to ensure financial independence in your older years. However, high earnings aren’t enough, and you still need to deploy the money correctly to get the best results.

A Redditor wants to make sure they are putting themselves in the best position to retire. The original poster of this FIRE Reddit post is 30 years old and earns $250,000 per year. The Redditor has a $1 million net worth and generates $10,000 each year from a rental property. The 30-year-old specified that their worst habit is shopping.

The FIRE Reddit community shared suggestions in the comments that can help the 30-year-old become financially independent sooner.

Investing in more real estate, setting long-term goals, and using the 30-day rule to curb spending can all make a difference.

Buy More Real Estate

Real estate investing isn’t for everyone, but it certainly works for the Redditor. Buying a property every 1-2 years can help the Redditor accumulate more passive income. The great thing about buying real estate is that the more properties you buy, the easier it is to buy more of them. If the Redditor has five properties that each net $10,000 per year, it’s easier to make a down payment each year with their income and the rental income.

You don’t have to accumulate as many properties as possible to achieve financial independence. If the Redditor has 10 properties, they can end up with more than $100,000 in annual rental income.

Buying real estate can also curb the Redditor’s shopping habit since real estate is a form of forced savings. You have to make regular mortgage payments, and the Redditor can opt to pay off their debt faster instead of only relying on positive cash flow.

Set Long-Term Financial Goals

The Redditor is already off to a great start, but some long-term financial goals can give them more financial flexibility when they are ready to retire. You can set goals around how many rental properties you want to acquire in the next 5-10 years or how much you want to contribute to your portfolio after five years.

When setting financial goals, focus on the factors you can control. For instance, if you aim for a $5 million net worth in 10 years, you are heavily dependent on the stock market’s performance. You can’t control that variable, but you can control how much of your salary goes into investments each year.

Use The 30-Day Rule To Curb The Shopping Habit

The Redditor mentioned a bad shopping habit, but there is a good workaround. Impulsive spending is likely the main issue. The 30-year-old may see something that looks interesting and buy it on a whim.

An easy fix is to never buy something right away. Instead, give yourself 30 days to think about each purchase before you make it. Over this 30-day stretch, you may have forgotten about the item that you wanted to buy. However, if that purchase continues to take up space in your mind after the initial 30 days, you may want to go ahead and make the purchase.

