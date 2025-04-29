One Trip to Japan Ruined My Discipline With Credit Cards. Should I Throw In The Towel? Kingmaya Studio / Shutterstock.com

It should go without saying that even if you try to do something you feel is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, you should watch your finances carefully. Whether this is buying your dream home or taking your dream vacation, it’s important to remember that money doesn’t grow on trees.

Key Points This Redditor felt shame after taking a trip and racking credit card debt.

The good news is that the Redditor has paid off most of the balance.

Sticking the credit card in the drawer for a few months won’t hurt until everything is paid off.

This is a stark reminder of what one Redditor posting in r/personalfinance is going through right now. Having taken a two-week vacation to Japan with friends last summer, they realized how much they had messed up financially with this trip, including carrying a hefty balance on their credit cards with interest.

It’s so easy to get carried away with credit cards when you’re in the moment at a clothing store and see a dress or shirt you love, never mind what can happen when you are on the other side of the world.

The Trip

In the case of this Redditor, they grew up in a low-income family, so they are plenty aware of what it feels like to be in debt. As a result, they have always been careful with their credit card habits, until they decided a two-week trip to Japan was just what the doctor ordered.

Unfortunately, peer pressure won out, and after expensive dinners and shopping, they have emptied their bank accounts to pay the bills. The good news is that their credit card balance is down to $350, and they believe they can pay it off with their next paycheck.

However, having to pay what I can only imagine was hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in interest is stinging this Redditor. The problem is that they no longer trust themselves with a credit card, and even though they are committed to restraining future spending, credit cards make it super easy to get tunnel vision.

So, what should this Redditor do after paying off this final bill? Should they cut up the credit card as they suggested, or should they try another tactic?

Self-Control Above All Else

What is most important about this situation is that the original poster isn’t just learning from their mistake but is trying to grow from it. Because of this, I think it’s essential that the Redditor forgive herself for these mistakes, as she’s handled the bill through hard work and dedication to bring the balance way down.

This is a fantastic thing to read, as opposed to the possibility that they haven’t tackled the credit card bill at all, and it’s just sitting, accruing interest. The biggest takeaway is that the Redditor remembers this feeling for any future travel plans or weekend shopping trips and can practice self-control. Ideally, set a budget for future activities like this and forgive yourself.

It’s one thing to beat yourself up for months over what you did, but as the Redditor is well aware of her mistake and took corrective steps, there is no reason to cut up any credit cards.

Create A Budget

In the future, setting up a budget that allows for some fun and entertainment while staying within your means is the right approach. This isn’t going to rule out any future trips, but it should help guide how much you can spend. Hopefully, getting into the habit well before another trip will help create the right kind of habits that will help the original poster say no to peer pressure.

Someone in the comments on this post said that money is temporary and memories are forever, and this really couldn’t be truer. Given how well the Redditor has handled paying off the balance in just five months, all while keeping the memories of this two-week incredible trip, it seems like a win-win for everyone.

Consider this a lesson learned, and if you have to, stick the credit cards in the drawer once the balance is paid off. Set up a budget that allows you to spend only the money you already have. In a few months, try putting one of the credit cards back in your wallet and see how things go.

