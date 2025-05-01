What minimum salary do I need to live in America without constant struggle? fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Key Points With living costs being elevated, a lot of people are struggling to make ends meet.

The amount of money you need depends on where you live and what you want.

Budget carefully and aim to keep your largest expenses as low as possible.

These days, a lot of people are struggling to make ends meet in the wake of rampant inflation. And it’s fair to say that it takes more money to live comfortably today than it did even a few years ago.

In this Reddit post, an interesting question is posed: What’s the minimum salary needed in America to get by in a reasonably comfortable manner?

The poster isn’t looking to live a life of indulgence. They just want to be able to cover their bills without stress and want to know how much money that will take.

It’s an interesting question. But the answer is, it really depends.

It’s a matter of where you live and what you want

Figuring out how much money you need to earn to be comfortable is just as hard as figuring out how much money you need to retire. And the reason is that it all depends on you — where you live, what your bills look like, and what you want.

In response to the question above, different commenters had different answers.

One person said that a single person could get by on $60,000 but would need $100,000 to $120,000 if married with kids. Another person said that a single person can survive in any city on $100,000, while a family of three can survive in any city on $150,000.

The truth, though, is that these are arbitrary answers, even if they’re meant to be helpful.

The reality is that living costs vary by location. In some parts of the country, you can buy a nice home for $250,000. In others, that barely buys you a driveway.

The amount of money you need also depends on the choices you make. If you’re someone who cooks all the time and does all of your own housework and maintenance, you might need less money than someone who pays for every service and dines out a few nights a week.

The salary you need to be comfortable also depends on your savings goals. If you’re trying to put money away for retirement and college, you may need more money than someone without a child’s education to save for and who has a generous pension coming their way.

So all told, it’s an impossible question to answer because there are just too many variables involved.

You can stretch a modest salary and blow a large one

You can make $50,000 a year and live comfortably if you budget well and keep your largest expenses, like housing, on the low side. You can also make $200,000 a year and be broke and in debt if you take on too much house and don’t track your spending.

A good bet is to figure out what salary you need based on where you live, the things you want to spend money on, and your financial goals. From there, you can try looking for jobs that will pay you what you want if your current income isn’t cutting it. Or, you can try moving to an area where living costs are lower.

Another smart bet is to consult with a financial advisor if you feel that you’re not able to live comfortably or save toward your goals. They may be able to offer some guidance that allows you to make better use of your paycheck.

