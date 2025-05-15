How wealthy do you need to be for it worth it to find a financial advisor? insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Do you need a lot of money in order for it to make sense for you to hire a financial advisor? This is a question that a Reddit user is currently trying to answer right now.

It’s understandable to wonder whether hiring an advisor is worth it, especially if you aren’t wealthy, as there is a common misconception that financial advisors only help rich people. The reality is that this could not be further from the truth, and there are plenty of reasons why even those without a huge net worth would benefit from geting professional advice.

Here’s why you don’t need to be rich in order to benefit from finding an advisor who can help you make smart financial choices.

Incomplete financial planning is a risk even if you keep things simple

The Reddit user in this situation explained that he is a single salary earner. He does not have children, nor does he plan to have children. He has a mortgage as well as a personal budget, and he wants to invest in index funds. He believes that, since his situation is pretty simple, he isn’t sure what value a financial advisor can add.

While at first glance, it may sound like he has a point, the reality is that incomplete financial planning creates a risk in and of itself.

In other words, you don’t know what things you don’t know. The poster could potentially be overlooking better investment options, could make the wrong choices when it comes to optimizing his taxes, or may choose a retirement account that doesn’t provide him with as many benefits as another option would. Or, he could forget about certain key aspects of financial planning entirely, such as making a comprehensive estate plan.

Since no one can know everything about how to manage their own finances — at least not without a lot of professional training — you are vulnerable to various mistakes caused by knowledge gaps that you may not even realize you are making, but that will leave you with less wealth in the end. A financial advisor can help you to avoid this.

Is there a minimum level of wealth you need to talk with a financial advisor?

The poster’s big question is whether you need a certain level of wealth to benefit from a financial advisor, and the answer is a definite no. In fact, if you are really wealthy, you may be better able to afford money mistakes since you have a big buffer, compared with someone who may have a lower income or a smaller net worth. So, hiring a financial advisor to help you get everything right might not matter as much.

When you don’t have endless income, you need to make the most of what you have — and a financial advisor can help you do that. In fact, even someone who is in their mid-20s who feels relatively broke could benefit from a financial advisor because that advisor could help set them up to make the right decisions on an ongoing basis and avoid mistakes that they might otherwise regret.

You need to research to find the right advisor, to understand how their fee structure works, and to be ready to share details about your financial life so that your advisor can help with the big picture. Once you get this professional advice to make a comprehensive plan for building financial security, you’ll be very glad that you got the help you needed to make the right choices at each step on your path to prosperity.

