Using A Debit Card Is A Mistake

Key Points A Reddit user shares various benefits of using credit cards over debit.

Some of these include getting rewarded for purchases, building credit, and gaining protection.

Credit cards are a valuable financial tool, but only when managed well by users.

There’s a reason some people refuse to get themselves a credit card. Credit cards tend to have a bad reputation. And a big reason is that so many Americans are saddled with credit card debt.

But as this Reddit user points out, credit cards themselves aren’t the problem. Rather, it’s people using credit cards incorrectly that tends to land them in financial trouble.

The poster insists that using debit cards over credit cards is a mistake. And he may be right. Here are some of the benefits of using credit cards over debit cards you should know about.

1. You can build credit

It’s true that having a lot of credit card debt can hurt your credit score. But if you pay off your credit cards when you’re supposed to and keep your balances low, they can actually help you build credit.

Your payment history carries more weight than any other factor in the course of calculating your credit score. If you pay your credit card bills on time every month, that helps build a strong payment history.

Another factor that goes into your credit score is credit usage. If you pay off your credit cards in full every month, your usage will be low, and your credit score could get a boost as a result.

The length of your credit history also goes into your credit score. If you keep a credit card account open for many years, your score could improve as long as that account remains in good standing.

Debit cards don’t help you build credit, though. That’s because your debit card isn’t tied to a line of credit. Instead, it’s tied to your bank account balance.

2. You get built-in protection

When you use a credit card to make a purchase, you get some protection that debit cards don’t offer. Say you buy a TV on a debit card and it stops working two weeks later. If the merchant refuses to make good on the warranty, you’re stuck.

With a credit card, you generally get protection in a situation like that. You could dispute the charge or have your credit card company intervene.

3. You can earn financial rewards for making purchases

Most debit cards don’t give you cash back on purchases. But there are plenty of credit cards that do reward you financially for buying the things you need and want.

Say you normally spend $1,000 a month on groceries and gas for your car. With a debit card, you’re not getting a percentage of that back most of the time. With a credit card, you might get at least $10 back if your card has a 1% reward rate. And many credit cards offer bonus cash back in categories like gas and groceries, so you might get 4% or 5% back, depending on the card you use.

Will $10 cash back change your life? Not really. But why not take a free $10 when you can get it?

Make sure to use your credit cards wisely

Clearly, there are many good reasons to favor credit cards over debit cards. But if you want to reap the benefits of credit cards, make sure not to fall into the trap of accruing interest on your balances.

To do this, keep tabs on your credit card spending during the month and pay off each bill by the time it’s due. If you pledge to never carry a balance and actually stick to that rule, you can enjoy all of the upside of credit cards without having them cost you money in interest or wreck your credit score by going overboard.

