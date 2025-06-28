20 International Cities That Are Perfect for American Retirees Maridav / Shutterstock.com

Regardless of the reason, many Americans are relocating to international cities. On the plus side, there is a good chance they are doing so because not just of a changing view, but an opportunity to save money.

Key Points For many Americans, there is a strong desire to move abroad to live more affordably.

There is a significant incentive for leaving the country to access national healthcare.

The hope is that Americans who leave the country will love the idea of living abroad.

Of course, the whole point isn’t just to find an inexpensive or less costly place to live, but a great place to live as well. The good news is that there is no shortage of options to choose from, and it isn’t just Europe that Americans are gravitating to anymore.

20. Da Nang, Vietnam

Dzung Vu / Shutterstock.com

While you’ll want to learn the language, living in Da Nang, Vietnam, can be a wonderful experience. You can enjoy the benefits of beautiful and historic UNESCO sites, thanks to the tropical and humid weather, alongside a growing expat community each year.

19. Sousse, Tunisia

Gelia / Getty Images

Another wonderful city to explore for American retirees is Sousse, Tunisia. Local rent is only around $400 per month, while meals only cost around $4 each time. Since there is no US-Tunisia tax treaty in place, tax planning will be necessary. However, private healthcare is typically no more than $20 per visit.

18. Boquete, Panama

PaNaPrO / Shutterstock.com

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Boquete, Panama, hovers around $800, while meals cost approximately $6 per person. The heavy rains between May and November are a major downside, but private insurance only costs around $100 per month.

17. Dumaguete, Philippines

Gekko Gallery / Shutterstock.com

Eating for under $4 per meal in Dumaguete, Philippines, is a significant reason to consider retiring in this city. The same applies to a cost of living of under $2,000 per month. You get an island lifestyle, with English as the official language. The downside is that if you require serious medical care, you must travel and pay to receive it elsewhere.

16. Granada, Nicaragua

Will Ullmo / Shutterstock.com

An average cost of living under $1,800 allows most American retirees to live very comfortably in Granada, Nicaragua. US taxes do apply, and some areas of the country can be unsafe, but private health insurance is very affordable.

15. Penang, Malaysia

Sergii Figurnyi / Shutterstock.com

If you love the idea of a one-bedroom apartment for under $500, Penang, Malaysia, is well worth visiting. Private insurance costs less than $150 per month, which complements the incredible history, art, and multicultural festivals. On the con side, you do have to navigate the complexity of tax laws.

14. Ljubljana, Slovenia

kasto80 / iStock via Getty Images

The largest city in Slovenia, it is the country’s economic and political center, although taxes can be high. However, being able to afford a one-bedroom apartment for less than $1,000 per month, while taking advantage of public healthcare and enjoying an old town feel, is hard to ignore.

13. Pisa, Italy

StevanZZ / Getty Images

Pisa, Italy, a city of around 90,000 people, is a beautiful and charming town that boasts hundreds of years of history. On the plus side, the Italian healthcare system is excellent, as is the public transportation system. There are also significant tax incentives, providing Americans with yet another reason to settle here.

12. Crete, Greece

miguelvirkkunen / Flickr

It’s hard to ignore the Mediterranean climate around Crete, Greece, with its slow lifestyle and rich culture. The public healthcare system is robust, although there may be a slight language barrier. This warning aside, it’s worth overlooking if you want something that feels distinctly different from living in the US.

11. Lisbon, Portugal

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Compared to many American cities, the cost of living in Lisbon, Portugal, is significantly more attractive, despite higher tax levels. Not only do you enjoy the lower cost of living, but it also means you can stretch your savings even further. Lisbon offers a strong Mediterranean climate with different seasons, while it’s also known for its low crime rate.

10. Abruzzo, Italy

Cedant / Shutterstock.com

Consider Abruzzo instead of Tuscany if you’re looking to retire in Italy. Full of greenery everywhere you turn, outdoor lovers will enjoy the hills and mountains of the area. Not only do you get authentic Italian culture and food, but you also can’t ignore the low(er) property prices. Expats may not always enjoy navigating Italian bureaucracy when trying to move, but it’s hard to ignore the beauty of this area.

8. Braga, Portugal

LucVi / Shutterstock.com

One of a few Portuguese cities worth considering, Braga is likely going to be home to many American retirees. For around $2,010 per month, you can enjoy an authentic Portuguese experience with access to numerous highly rated healthcare facilities. It won’t be as warm as other destinations on this list, but it’s got that old-world feel that you can’t get enough of anymore.

7. Cayo, Belize

mtcurado / Getty Images

Tropical, affordable, and English-speaking, Cayo, Belize, has encouraged many American retirees to give it a try. You get all of the best of living near Caribbean beaches, all while the expat community will welcome new arrivals with open arms. The healthcare system isn’t as comprehensive as those of other countries on this list, but tax exemptions on foreign income make it a smart place to try and live.

6. Cascais, Portugal

Olena Znak / Shutterstock.com

Offering a warm climate, a relaxed pace, and stunning coastal beauty, living in Cascais, Portugal, is an ideal retirement destination for Americans. Retirees will appreciate the slower pace of life and affordability that come with living outside the United States. This holds true for essentials like groceries and transportation, as well as a reputable healthcare system, including the national healthcare network.

5. Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

Pedro Tavarez Santana / Shutterstock.com

Located on the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic, if you’re looking for white sand beaches at a lower price, this is the city to try. A new hospital was built in 2021, so you get advanced medical facilities, and as long as you are okay living out of a heavily populated area, Las Terrenas might be perfect for you.

4. Medellin, Colombia

brendanvanson / Getty Images

The one-time battleground for drug cartels, Medellín, Colombia, is also the country’s second-largest city. With over 2.6 million people, there’s plenty to do, and even better, you can live here for around $1,620 per person for two people. This is the ideal location for living outdoors, world-class shopping, and highly rated medical facilities, if you can overcome the city’s stigmatized past.

3. Mendoza, Argentina

NatureN8 / Shutterstock.com

With a population of over 1 million, Mendoza, Argentina, is a South American destination that European destinations have often overshadowed, yet it offers free and subsidized healthcare. For $1,440 a month for a couple, this is wine country, so if you love to partake in a drink every night, it’s a wonderful place to live.

2. Valencia, Spain

saiko3p / Shutterstock.com

The fact that an average American couple can live in Valencia, Spain, for around $2,220 makes it a wonderful place to visit and never leave, as long as you speak Spanish. The city is beloved for being neither too big nor too small, and was recently crowned a top international retirement destination in 2025.

1. Chiang Mai, Thailand

katsommers / Flickr

The laid-back vibe of Chiang Mai, Thailand, is complemented by strong healthcare and affordable housing. Future residents will be thrilled with the availability of affordable medical care and the option to live on a budget of around $1,020 per month.

