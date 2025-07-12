We want to quietly set up a trust for our daughter without her knowing until she’s 30 - what’s the best way to do that? Deagreez / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: A trust is a legal tool to manage assets for a beneficiary, like a child, offering privacy, control, and potential tax benefits, but setup and maintenance costs can be high, and complexity requires professional guidance.

Keeping a trust secret until a child is 30 promotes independence but may risk unpreparedness, making a financial advisor essential for tailoring the trust to specific family goals.

Introduction to Trusts

A trust is a legal arrangement where assets are managed by a trustee for the benefit of a beneficiary. They are popular estate planning tools to ensure financial security, control asset distribution, and potentially reduce taxes.

Benefits include privacy, flexibility in asset management, and protection from creditors or mismanagement by beneficiaries. However, trusts can be complex, with high setup and maintenance costs, and require careful legal structuring to avoid pitfalls like mismanagement or unintended tax consequences.

For parents, a trust can provide peace of mind, ensuring their child’s future without spoiling them prematurely. Whether to keep secret the decision to set up a trust will add complexity but may foster independence. Consulting a financial advisor or estate planning attorney is crucial for tailoring a trust to specific goals.

The Situation

That is the decision facing a Redditor on the r/fatFIRE subreddit. He is planning for his newborn daughter’s financial future while building wealth for himself and his spouse.

At 34 and 32 years old, respectively, and a combined household income of $700,000 pre-tax — giving him a $2.5 million net worth — he is on a trajectory toward financial independence. Their goal is to reach a “FIRE” (Financial Independence, Retire Early) net worth of $3 million, with an ambitious “Fat FIRE” target of $8 million by age 45.

They are considering a second child and aim to establish a trust for their daughter, kept secret until she’s 30, to secure her future and preserve generational wealth. The Redditor, though, finds trust literature to be overwhelming and wonders when a trust is worthwhile, the best type to set up, and any potential pitfalls.

Actionable Steps to Establish a Secret Trust

Now, I’m not a financial advisor or a tax professional, so these are only my opinions, but there are specific steps the Redditor can take to minimize any headaches associated with this admittedly complex topic.

Engage an Estate Planning Attorney. Hire a law firm specializing in trusts to navigate complex legal and tax implications. They can recommend a trust structure, such as a revocable living trust for flexibility or an irrevocable trust for tax benefits and asset protection. Given the Redditor’s $2.5 million net worth, a trust is viable now, as even modest assets can justify its setup for long-term wealth preservation.

Choose the Right Trust. For the Redditor’s goals, two trust types stand out: a discretionary trust and a Crummey Trust. A discretionary trust allows the trustee to control distributions based on the daughter’s needs or milestones (such as education needs or based on age), aligning with the secrecy goal by delaying access. Alternatively, a Crummey Trust is ideal for tax-efficient gifting. It allows the Redditor to contribute up to $19,000 annually in 2025 tax-free. The daughter is given a short window (30 to 60 days) to withdraw funds, which qualifies the gift as a “present interest.” If she does not withdraw the funds, the assets remain protected in the trust until she turns 30 or meets other specified terms, supporting the Redditor’s wealth preservation goals. If she doesn’t withdraw, the assets remain protected in the trust until age 30 or other specified terms, supporting the Redditor’s wealth preservation goals.

Appoint a Trusted Trustee. Select a reliable trustee to manage the trust discreetly. This ensures secrecy and responsible management until the daughter is 30. Clear instructions should outline distribution triggers, like age or specific achievements.

Plan for Secrecy and Communication. Keeping the trust secret fosters independence but risks the daughter feeling blindsided at 30. Consider a gradual reveal, perhaps through financial education in her 20s, to prepare her for responsible wealth management. Alternatively, secrecy protects against entitlement but also requires a robust trustee to enforce terms.

Benefits of Professional Guidance

A qualified financial advisor or estate planning attorney can tailor the trust to the Redditor’s income and net worth, ensuring it aligns with their $8 million goal. They can clarify tax implications, recommend trust structures, and identify pitfalls like mismanagement or excessive fees. Advisors also help balance secrecy with preparing the daughter for wealth, ensuring the trust achieves its purpose without unintended consequences.

