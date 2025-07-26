We’re on pace for a $12 million retirement - should I take a stressful $600K job to push that to $18 million? goodluz / Shutterstock.com

If you’re part of the Fire community, you likely have a specific retirement date already mapped out, and for good reason. You’ve spent years working hard to get to this point. Alongside that date, you probably have a clear idea of how much you’ll need to support the lifestyle you have been planning for.

Key Points This family is in a great financial situation, and it could improve significantly with a new job.

The Redditor must decide whether more money is worth a longer commute and five days in the office.

The family also has to decide what to do with a few extra million and whether it’s worth the other tradeoffs over the next 20 years.

A Redditor posting in r/fatFIRE is struggling to choose between two jobs, mainly because they are fixed on retiring by a certain date. Staying at their current role already has them on a strong financial path, but adding a larger income would not only get them a larger retirement pot, but also get them there faster, which means the potential to retire even earlier than planned.

Staying at the Current Job

A higher salary is almost always going to be enticing, even if it comes with tradeoffs. The Redditor is now weighing a familiar $300,000 role against a $600,000 position that would require more time and commitment.

The new job offers double the pay but includes a 75-minute commute each way and a mandatory five-day office schedule. That would be a major adjustment from working remotely.

Financially, the family is secure. His wife earns around $500,000 a year, which fully covers their expenses. She has said they could manage on her income alone, meaning any earnings from the new job could be saved and put toward their $18 million target.

Total Net Worth

Here’s where the family stands right now as they have $3 million saved, but only half is invested. The rest is tied up in their paid-off home. In 2025, they’re putting away about $150,000 a year and seeing a 7% return, which could get them to $12 million by the time they hit 60, about 20 years out. So now they’re asking if that extra $150,000 from the new job is worth losing the team support and the comfort of working from home.

Can They Retire With $18 Million?

One of the benefits the Redditor is seeing with this new job is that their initial retirement goal of $12 million can now be pushed to $18 million. It’s a leap of faith to be certain, but they might be able to save 100% of the new salary and live off the wife’s income.

This Is Not An Easy Decision

Unfortunately, there are also some red flags here, especially around job security, which isn’t something to ignore. Not only do you have to navigate the idea that the Redditor won’t have a similarly sized team to manage, but even the mere mention of job security should be cause to stop immediately and make a list of pros and cons.

Along with the job security mentioned, a 75-minute commute each way isn’t something to ignore. This means you could be spending upwards of three days a week, five days a week, going to and from the office.

All of this aside, the Redditor also has to consider what happens when their costs go up. He mentions that they are already stretching their budget just living on the wife’s income, so what happens when costs go up? Costs are not going to decrease anytime in the foreseeable future, so having extra money available for spending means less money for saving. This is undoubtedly going to impact the potential for reaching $18 million in the 20-year timeline and could even have an effect on the $12 million goal.

