Americans Now Bizarrely Think They Need $200K Less to Retire

When you think about how much you need to retire, it won’t come as any surprise to learn that the amount is different for everyone. There are a whole lot of variables that go into deciding this amount, though there is some alignment on needing a certain multiple of your highest income level to sustain your lifestyle.

Key Points It’s an unfortunate truth that most Americans don’t have enough saved up to enjoy retirement properly.

Even worse, Americans now believe they need even less to achieve a comfortable retirement.

There has been a major shift in paying down debt, which hurts how much people can save toward retirement.

Interestingly enough, according to a 2025 Northwestern Mutual Planning & Progress study, the average American now says they need $1.26 million to retire. Curiously, this number is actually $200,000 less than what Americans believed they needed in 2024 and matches the same number people answered with in 2022, which immediately begs the question as to why.

Here Is What the Study Says

To give a little more context, the Northwestern Mutual study indicates that this $1.26 million number is based on monthly contributions that have earned approximately 7% annually. This means that someone at 20 years old would have been saving around $330 a month, while at 50, this monthly savings would have needed to start at $3,958 per month.

It won’t come as much of a surprise to learn that most Americans indicate they have less than they say. The same survey says that one out of every four Americans, or 25% says they have less than one year of their current annual income set aside for retirement. Even so, what makes this number all the more interesting is that 51% of those surveyed believe it is both somewhat likely or very likely they will outlive their savings, which is worth noting considering the number is now $200,000 less than they think they will outlive.

All of this is to say that even with the number being smaller year over year for a comfortable retirement, this doesn’t actually make retirement all the more accessible for millions of Americans. This reality aside, why did the study find that Americans need $200,000 less?

Why Americans Think They Need Less

Ultimately, there are likely a few reasons as to why this “magic number” dropped, and one of the big reasons is likely inflation fatigue. After years of inflation post-COVID, there has been a shift in expectations among Americans, and they are now settling for “good enough” in retirement rather than focusing on a lifestyle that’s full of travel and life’s greatest joys.

A new priority has emerged from people surveyed by Northwestern Mutual, who are focusing on paying off debt over savings. According to the results, around 64% of adults are now paying off debt instead of worrying about saving, and if debt is the priority, long-term savings goals have to shrink as a result.

In addition to the above reasons, I believe we can also infer that there has been a shift in spending habits. This means that even with the help of a financial planner, which I highly recommend, people are cutting back on their discretionary spending and going back to the idea of a “good enough” retirement.

Add to this the idea that more Americans are working longer, and from this survey, boomers are not retiring until they are 72, and Gen Xers don’t expect to retire until 67, which reduces the amount of money needed to enjoy this “good enough” retirement. Working longer undoubtedly means that people have to spend fewer years draining down their savings, which in turn reduces the need to save more.

How to Get To Your Savings Number

Regardless of whether your savings number matches that of Northwestern Mutual’s survey results or not, it’s a great time to start reassessing your own retirement budget. At least, this is the advice I would give to someone, all while telling them they need to speak to a fiduciary financial planner.

Looking into retirement accounts that offer tax advantages, like a 401(k), is a great place to start parking your money, and the same goes for an IRA. Better yet, even with a 401(k) and an IRA, you should also look at diversifying your investments, including focusing on money saved away in bonds, REITs, and high-yield savings accounts, where you have a little liquidity in case of emergency.

With a financial planner, I would strongly recommend that you do quarterly reviews of your portfolio to make sure you’re on track with your savings goals. This is a great time to make adjustments, especially those that affect your cost of living, as well as any shifts in the age you want to retire.

