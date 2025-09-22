S&P 500
6,696.10
+0.37%
Dow Jones
46,397.80
+0.15%
Nasdaq 100
24,776.60
+0.50%
Russell 2000
2,453.67
-0.02%
FTSE 100
9,240.20
+0.02%
Nikkei 225
45,747.50
+0.82%
Stock Market Live September 22: S&P 500 (VOO) Relapses as Investors Fear Government Shutdown
Home > Personal Finance > Attention Boomers: You Have Less Than 1 Month Until The Most Important Social Security Announcement of the Year

Personal Finance

Attention Boomers: You Have Less Than 1 Month Until The Most Important Social Security Announcement of the Year

Attention Boomers: You Have Less Than 1 Month Until The Most Important Social Security Announcement of the Year

By Christy Bieber

Sep 22, 2025  |  Updated 1:22 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Baby Boomers have some big news coming on October 15, 2025.
  • In less than a month, seniors will find out what their 2026 COLA will be.
  • COLAs result in Social Security benefits increases to help seniors keep pace with inflation.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

If you are a Baby Boomer and you are collecting Social Security, you have less than a month until one of the most important announcements of the year happens.

You need to be prepared for this announcement, as it will affect your finances going forward. Here is the news that is coming, along with some details on why it is so important to retirees. 

This is a big day for Boomers collecting Social Security

Baby Boomers will need to watch the news carefully on October 15, 2025. This key date, which is coming up in under one month, is the date when the Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) will be officially announced. 

COLAs happen in the majority of years (although not every year). They are also known as Social Security raises, and they are a crucial component of the Social Security benefits program because they increase benefits in order to help retirees cope with inflation.  

Inflation is a natural part of life, with prices rising over time. But, since goods and services inevitably get more expensive as time goes on, seniors need to have their retirement benefits adjusted upward to avoid losing buying power. While there are some concerns that the formula isn’t working as well as it should, the reality is that it does at least boost retiree income in most years, and these raises are critical for older Americans.

The Cost of Living Adjustment is announced in October of each year to alert seniors to the amount of extra money that will be coming in their upcoming checks. The COLA that’s announced in October will take effect for 2026 Social Security payments, so retirees need to watch the news carefully on the 15th to find out what their finances will look like next year.

Why is the COLA announced on October 15?

A Corner of Social Security Administration annual statement showing benefits amount at full retirement age with check and ssn card. Concept of retirement planning.
Rix Pix Photography / Shutterstock.com

The 2026 Cost of Living Adjustment will be announced on the 15th because that is when the data used to calculate the adjustment will be available for the first time.

The COLA formula is set based on a specific measure of inflation. The benefits increase is equal to the average increase in the cost of a basket of goods and services as measured by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes this price index on a monthly basis. It lists the typical costs of a huge variety of different items, from groceries to medical care to housing and transportation. The Social Security Administration then measures the average year-over-year change in the index during the third quarter of the year — otherwise known as the months of July, August, and September — to determine how big the COLA will be for the coming year.

Since the September CPI-W data will be released on October 15, 2025, that is the date that all the data on rising prices will be in, so the COLA amount can be officially announced at that time. Boomers should look out for the announcement of their 2026 raise on that date and should begin preparing their budget adjustments once they know the amount of the raise coming their way. 

A financial advisor can provide help in working with seniors to understand how this COLA affects their finances and to create a clear plan for how their Social Security benefits and retirement accounts can work together to cover the bills.

The image featured for this article is © kyoshino / E+ via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

Baby Boomers On Social Security Have Just Days To Pay Attention To This
Maurie Backman | Aug 31, 2025

Baby Boomers On Social Security Have Just Days To Pay Attention To This

  We’re reaching a point during the year when it’s (sadly) time to say goodbye to summer and gear up…
2026’s COLA Is Coming — And It Might Be Bad News for Baby Boomers
Maurie Backman | Aug 2, 2025

2026’s COLA Is Coming — And It Might Be Bad News for Baby Boomers

  There are millions of older Americans today who rely on Social Security to pay their bills in retirement. Granted,…
This Is When Seniors Will Find Out 2026’s Social Security COLA Numbers
Christy Bieber | Jul 19, 2025

This Is When Seniors Will Find Out 2026’s Social Security COLA Numbers

Most retirees depend on Social Security for at least a good portion of their monthly income. That’s why it is…
Good News for Retirees: 2026’s Social Security Bump Could Be Bigger Than Expected
Christy Bieber | Jul 30, 2025

Good News for Retirees: 2026’s Social Security Bump Could Be Bigger Than Expected

Social Security retirees are going to get a raise in 2026, which is good news since many seniors rely on…
Your 2026 Social Security Raise (COLA)? Here’s What It’s Shaping Up to Be
Christy Bieber | Aug 21, 2025

Your 2026 Social Security Raise (COLA)? Here’s What It’s Shaping Up to Be

Social Security is a crucial income source that many retirees rely on pretty heavily to help them make ends meet.…
Attention Boomers: Your Social Security Benefit Should be $4,442.80 Higher
Christy Bieber | Feb 17, 2025

Attention Boomers: Your Social Security Benefit Should be $4,442.80 Higher

If you are a Baby Boomer who feels like your Social Security benefit doesn’t quite stretch far enough, there’s a…
Just How Low Will Next Years Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) Really Be?
Christy Bieber | Jul 17, 2025

Just How Low Will Next Years Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) Really Be?

Social Security benefits are a crucial income source for retirees. There are a few reasons for that, including the fact…
How The Latest CPI Reading Just Changed the 2026 Social-Security COLA Forecast
Christy Bieber | Jun 4, 2025

How The Latest CPI Reading Just Changed the 2026 Social-Security COLA Forecast

Social Security benefits are supposed to help retirees cover their bills throughout retirement. In order for that to happen, periodic…
The Fed Made Its Decision And This Is What It Means For Social Security in 2026
Christy Bieber | Aug 4, 2025

The Fed Made Its Decision And This Is What It Means For Social Security in 2026

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the U.S. Central Bank announced that it was keeping interest rates steady. The Federal Reserve…

Top Gaining Stocks

Teradyne
TER Vol: 2,924,195
+$13.05
+10.89%
$132.90
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 8,381,877
+$1.69
+6.71%
$26.93
Skyworks Solutions
SWKS Vol: 1,761,579
+$4.23
+5.36%
$83.18
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 4,279,296
+$1.91
+4.97%
$40.33
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 22,499,678
+$14.88
+4.82%
$323.54

Top Losing Stocks

Kenvue
KVUE Vol: 34,765,060
-$1.11
6.03%
$17.24
Archer-Daniels-Midland
ADM Vol: 1,669,473
-$2.67
4.33%
$58.98
Lennar
LEN Vol: 2,941,675
-$5.36
4.21%
$121.96
Bunge Global
BG Vol: 703,870
-$3.01
3.80%
$76.16
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 5,129,960
-$11.92
3.48%
$330.54