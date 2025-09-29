I’m Hesitant to Diversify My Portfolio, US Stocks Seem Crazy Overvalued

Personal Finance
As the current S&P 500 bull run enters its 36th month, some concerns have arisen about a potential bubble. With some US company evaluations reaching unprecedented hundreds of billions, and even trillions in market capitalization, some investors are wary of another 2022, or even worse, for those old enough to remember, another 2008 bear market.
While diversification is always a good idea, it turns out that foreign investors are still heavily invested in the US with much more to follow. Some investors have posted on Reddit with varying opinions of the US market, both bullish and bearish, and their reasons why.
Foreign investors had over $8.2 billion of US market investment, due to the strength of its companies’ sector dominance and its transparency laws vs. those of their their home nations.
The second quarter of 2025 saw a record level of foreign investment in the US markets, at $8.24 billion, according to Trading Economics. There are a number of reasons that foreign investors have cited their preference for US stocks, such as:
Despite its overall reported GDP, the Chinese economy is still reeling from the Evergrande fiasco, and housing prices are down 35% from their pre Evergrande levels with no near term recovery in sight.
Although individual foreign stocks present opportunities that often will go under the radar in US financial news cycles, there are overall systemic and geopolitical reasons why many foreign investors prefer US markets:
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is the key architect of the US reciprocal tariff policies that have revamped the US economic and industrial engine.
President Trump’s pro-business policies, including strategies devised by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, are fueling an entrepreneurial revival, as well as long overdue international trade support enforcement for fairer export terms. These policies are viewed by many as laying the foundation for a proliferation of future IPO and SPAC deals.
Thanks to a skilled workforce and savvy economic reforms, Vietnam now has one of the highest GDPs in Asia and has large foreign investment from Singapore and other nations, making it a viable manufacturing alternative to China, which is still in a trade war with the US.
While foreign investors may think it wise for them to have sizable holdings in the US markets, diversification for US investors is still a good strategy – the question is: which foreign markets might offer the best opportunities? While certain individual companies from industrialized nations, such as the aforementioned ASML Holding NV or South Korea’s Samsung might be worth adding to a portfolio, there are emerging market nations whose recent geopolitical developments might lead to a “rising tide lifts all boats” scenario, so that a sovereign ETF, CEF or mutual funds in these countries may offer diversification upside exposure:
Overall, keeping a sizable portion of one’s portfolio in the US markets seems to be a no-brainer. Diversification is a subjective issue, so one needs to diversify in accordance with personal risk tolerance and level of research to be informed on the liabilities in any potentially interesting new investment sector.
