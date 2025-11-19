S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 19: S&P 500 (SPY) Running with Nvidia Earnings Ahead

Personal Finance

This Is the Best Day of the Year to Buy a Used Car

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • Some days during the year are much better than others for buying used cars.
  • A recent analysis reveals that the best chances for getting a good deal are on holidays during winter.
  Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset's free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don't waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
This Is the Best Day of the Year to Buy a Used Car

© Dmitry Kalinovsky / Shutterstock.com

The average price of a new car today is $50,080. People who cannot afford that can turn to a used car. The average price of those is $26,889, based on iSeeCars data. Either way, supply is a factor, including the availability of parts. Another factor is the rising cost of labor.

Some days during the year are much better than others for buying used cars. The best days tend to be on holidays during winter. iSeeCars calculated these figures based on a study of the purchase of 40 million cars from October 2024 to October 2025.

An iSeeCars expert described the trend in more detail. Analyst Karl Brauer said, “Consumers struggling to find a good deal on a used vehicle will have far more opportunities in the colder months.”

The chance of getting a deal with a price reduction of 10% or more on any given day throughout the year is 13.7%. Obviously, negotiating is part of used car transactions.

One of the best days to buy a used car is less than two weeks away. On Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the chance of getting a deal is 9.5%, which is ninth on the best days list.

The list is topped by Martin Luther King Jr. Day, when the odds of getting a deal are 65.5%. This holiday is on the third Monday of January.

The second-best day is New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day at 58.6%.

These are the 10 best times to buy a used car, based on percentage discount:

  • MLK Day (65.5%)
  • New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day (58.6%)
  • January (55.6%)
  • Presidents Day (47.0%)
  • February (36.2%)
  • Veterans Day (23.1%)
  • Christmas Eve (15.2%)
  • December (15.2%)
  • Thanksgiving/Black Friday (9.5%)
  • Halloween (6.8%)

