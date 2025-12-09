S&P 500
6,848.60
-0.15%
Dow Jones
47,621.00
-0.29%
Nasdaq 100
25,675.50
-0.03%
Russell 2000
2,534.12
+0.48%
FTSE 100
9,623.70
-0.18%
Nikkei 225
50,845.50
+0.94%
Stock Market Live December 9, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) What Is Happening Before the Fed’s Big Decision

Personal Finance

How a 46-Year-Old With a $1 Million 401(k) Can Hit $2 Million by Retirement

Key Points

  • A $1M portfolio growing at 8% annually reaches $4.66M in 20 years without additional contributions.
  • Catch-up contributions become available at age 50 and allow higher tax-advantaged savings limits.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By 247staff Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
How a 46-Year-Old With a $1 Million 401(k) Can Hit $2 Million by Retirement

© hynci / iStock via Getty Images

Many people reach their mid-40s with little or no retirement savings, so if you are already sitting on 1 million dollars at that age, you are in an excellent position. You are ahead of most Americans by a wide margin.

Still, a million dollars is not the golden ticket it used to be. It may cover your basic expenses comfortably, but it probably will not fund a lavish retirement. Wanting to double that amount before leaving the workforce is completely reasonable.

In this Reddit post, a 46-year-old saver has already crossed the million-dollar mark but wants to keep building. If that balance can grow to 2 million dollars by retirement, their later years could be far more relaxed and financially secure.

The good news is that this goal is entirely within reach. With the right strategy, discipline, and long-term planning, doubling a 1 million dollar portfolio over the next couple of decades is realistic. And anyone in a similar situation can use the same tactics to boost their chances of success.

Keep funding that retirement plan to the max

If you are in your mid-40s with 1 million dollars saved for retirement and you are aiming to reach 2 million dollars by a typical retirement age, you probably do not need to worry. Historically, major U.S. stock indexes have delivered average annual returns of roughly 8 to 10 percent over long periods, including dividends. At an 8 percent annual return over 20 years, 1 million dollars grows to about 4.66 million. At 10 percent, it grows to roughly 6.73 million. That is not just doubling your money but multiplying it several times over. Of course, risks remain, including market volatility, inflation, sequence-of-returns risk, and future spending needs.

Given those numbers, the real question is not whether you can reach 2 million dollars but how much higher your savings might climb. If you stay invested and continue contributing consistently, your long-term portfolio growth could far exceed your current goal.

Your target also depends on what you consider a normal retirement age. Someone planning to retire at 55 faces a very different outlook than someone expecting to retire at 65 or 67. It’s worth thinking carefully about your timeline before setting hard targets.

In any case, if you can afford to keep maxing out your IRA or 401(k), it is smart to do so. You increase your future nest egg while also reducing your taxable income today. And once you turn 50, you gain access to catch-up contributions, which allow you to save even more. Even if you are already in a strong financial position, taking advantage of those additional contributions can only help your long-term plan.

Work with a financial advisor to meet your goals

A 2 million dollar nest egg by your mid-60s is more than achievable if you already have 1 million dollars saved in your mid-40s. Even without adding another dollar, your existing balance should continue to grow over time as long as it remains invested.

Still, even if you are in a strong position, it is wise to speak with a financial advisor to map out your long-term goals. An advisor can review your portfolio to ensure it is positioned for the growth you need and help you determine a realistic target based on your current situation and the age at which you hope to retire for good.

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Can a $45k 401(k) at Age 29 Really Grow Into $4 Million?
247staff |

Can a $45k 401(k) at Age 29 Really Grow Into $4 Million?

At age 29, a 401(k) balance may not look impressive, and that is completely normal. Most people have only been…
I’m 46 With a $1 Million 401(k). How Can I Get to $2 Million at a Normal Retirement Age?
Maurie Backman |

I’m 46 With a $1 Million 401(k). How Can I Get to $2 Million at a Normal Retirement Age?

A lot of people reach their mid-40s with little money saved for retirement. So, if you’re that age and already…
I’m in my late 30s and have grown my 401k to $273k – is it still possible to hit $1 million by retirement?
Joey Frenette |

I’m in my late 30s and have grown my 401k to $273k – is it still possible to hit $1 million by retirement?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
The Myth of $3 Million Retirement Security
247staff |

The Myth of $3 Million Retirement Security

Most people would probably be thrilled to reach the age of 50 with $3 million in investments and a $1…
I make $80k a year and I only have $140k in my 401(k) after contributing for a decade – when will I ever get ahead?
Marc Guberti |

I make $80k a year and I only have $140k in my 401(k) after contributing for a decade – when will I ever get ahead?

The path to retirement requires a long-term commitment. At some point, the power of compounding can take over and exceed…
If your family brings in $100k per year, this is how much you need saved for retirement by age 50
Rich Duprey |

If your family brings in $100k per year, this is how much you need saved for retirement by age 50

Retirement planning is like going on a long trip: you need a roadmap to know where you’re headed and regular…
How to Access Your 401(k) if You Decide to Retire at 55
247staff |

How to Access Your 401(k) if You Decide to Retire at 55

Saving for retirement in a 401(k) comes with several valuable advantages. Your contributions are made with pre-tax dollars, which lowers…
At 29 With $45K in 401(k, Projected to $4M by 65—Can You Trust It?
Rich Duprey |

At 29 With $45K in 401(k, Projected to $4M by 65—Can You Trust It?

Building a robust retirement nest egg in your 20s can seem daunting, but the power of compounding makes it possible…
If you’re 50 and make $300k per year, you should have this much saved for retirement – are you on track?
Rich Duprey |

If you’re 50 and make $300k per year, you should have this much saved for retirement – are you on track?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…

Top Gaining Stocks

Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 3,247,078
+$7.53
+5.48%
$144.91
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 548,295
+$8.54
+5.17%
$173.60
KKR
KKR Vol: 3,403,130
+$6.61
+5.07%
$136.85
Newmont
NEM Vol: 5,062,219
+$4.32
+4.85%
$93.32
F5
FFIV Vol: 752,138
+$9.39
+3.78%
$257.60

Top Losing Stocks

AutoZone
AZO Vol: 268,978
-$277.16
7.36%
$3,489.80
JPMorgan Chase
JPM Vol: 11,178,542
-$13.42
4.26%
$301.79
Rollins
ROL Vol: 1,421,025
-$2.55
4.20%
$58.00
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 5,914,643
-$3.90
3.98%
$94.21
Campbell's
CPB Vol: 13,497,805
-$1.01
3.36%
$29.03