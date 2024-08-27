The Most Bipartisan Republicans In the House zkolra / iStock via Getty Images

The 118th Congress is on track to be one of the least productive in American history. Since the Republicans regained the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms, few meaningful bills have made it through Congress. Since 2014 the non-profit Lugar Center and McCourt School of Public Policy have released the bipartisan index which tracks cross-party cooperation across party lines. While there was a slight uptick in bipartisanship in 2023, Congress is intensely partisan.

This article will examine the House Republicans who have proven to be the most amendable to reaching across the aisle.

Why This Matters



In an election year, American voters will determine not just the presidency, but who controls Congress. One party may well win the government trifecta but it is more likely that one party will control the House, the other the Senate. If any meaningful legislation is to be passed by the 119th Congress, cooperation and bipartisanship will be needed so it is important to know who the potential deal makers and deal breakers are.

Brian Fitzpatrick



Pennsylvania 1st Congressional District

Assumed office: 2018

Bipartisan ranking: 1

Pennsylvania’s Brian Fitzpatrick is the most bipartisan member of the House of Representatives, a distinction he also held in the 116th, and 117th Congress. In his first term, he was the second most bipartisan member of the House. He is the co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus and the Congressional Ukraine Caucus. In February 2024, he spoke of the vital importance of passing an aid package for Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine and was prepared to circumvent his own party’s leadership by signing a discharge petition to force the vote.

In 2024, he will face Ashley Ehasz, the candidate he defeated in 2022. He is expected to prevail once more though this race may be closer.

Marc Molinaro



New York 19th Congressional District

Assumed office: 2023

Bipartisan ranking: 2

Marc Molinaro won an extremely tight race in November 2022 for New York’s 19th district shortly after a failed bid for the same seat in a special election. A moderate in a district won by Biden in 2020, Molinaro has shown a willingness to go against his party on access to IVF and the abortion drug mifepristone. Like most other Representatives featured in this article, he is part of the Problem Solvers Caucus.

In 2024, he is widely expected to win again against Josh Riley.

Mike Lawler



New York 17th Congressional District

Assumed office: 2023

Bipartisan ranking: 4

Mike Lawler won an incredibly close race for New York’s 17th Congressional District in 2022, becoming the first GOP representative since 1981. Accordingly, Lawler is one of the most bipartisan members of the House. As well as the Problem Solvers Caucus, he is a member of both the Ukraine and Taiwan Caucus and has spoken of the importance of supporting allies aboard:

Certainly, this is critically important for our allies. We are the leader of the free world, and we cannot shirk on our responsibility to uphold and defend democracies

Lawler faces a tough reelection bid in 2024 against Mondaire Jones. Jones controversially had to make way for Sean Patrick Maloney in 2022.

Jenniffer Aydin González-Colón



Resident Commissioner of Puerto Rico

Assumed office: 2017

Bipartisan ranking: 6

The Resident Commissioner of Puerto Rico is a non-voting member of Congress who represents the US territory in the House for four years rather than two. Jenniffer González-Colón was one of three Republican co-sponsors of the 2019 Equality Act. She has co-sponsored several bipartisan bills although she could not vote on them. In November 2024, she will run for Governor of Puerto Rico after unexpectedly winning a primary against the incumbent.

Don Bacon



Nebraska 2nd Congressional District

Assumed office: 2017

Bipartisan Ranking: 8

Another member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, Nebraska’s Don Bacon serves on the House Committees for Agriculture and Armed Services. Bacon is one of the most pro-Ukraine Republicans in the House. Polls indicate his re-election bid may run very close.

Zach Nunn



Iowa 3rd Congressional District

Assumed office: 2023

Bipartisan ranking: 10

Zach Nunn’s narrow victory over Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne was key to the Republicans regaining the House in 2022. He co-led a bipartisan resolution to condemn the attacks on Israel by Hamas in October 2023. He also introduced the Safeguarding Social Security and Medicare Act in July 2024 with Don Davis, a Democrat from North Carolina. His 2024 re-election bid is a toss-up.

Maria Elvira Salazar



Florida 27th Congressional District

Assumed office: 2021

Bipartisan ranking: 11

A former journalist, Maria Elvira Salazar flipped Florida’s 27th district in 2020 after losing her first bid for the House of Representatives in 2018. A member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, she introduced the bipartisan No AI FRAUD Act in January 2024 though it is unlikely to pass. She has also worked with House Democrats on immigration legislation.

Dave Joyce



Ohio 14th Congressional District

Assumed office: 2013

Bipartisan ranking: 15

Dave Joyce is one of the most experienced representatives featured in this article. Unlike most of his colleagues here, he doesn’t face a particularly difficult path to re-election in 2024. Joyce jumped quite spots in the bipartisan index from the 116th to 118th Congress. He went from 44th to 15th. He is a member of the Problem Solver Caucus and voted for the Respect for Marriage Act in 2022. He’s also the co-chair of the Cannabis Caucus, a small bipartisan group that seeks to bring federal cannabis laws in line with conflicting state laws.

I’m proud to join my colleagues in leading the effort to implement responsible, commonsense cannabis policies.

Young Kim



California 40th Congressional District

Assumed office: 2021

Bipartisan ranking: 16

Young Kim won a close election in the 39th congressional district before moving to the 40th after redistricting. A member of the Problem Solvers Caucus and the Republican Main Street Partnership, she frequently touts her bipartisan credentials and efficiency in passing legislation. In a May 2024 press release, she explained her views:

While I’ll never waver from my principles, I believe finding common ground is important to move our country forward. I can assure you my team and I are just getting started delivering results.

She won more votes in the 2024 primary than her two challengers combined and will face Joe Kerr in the November run-off.

Jen Kiggans



Virginia 2nd Congressional District

Assumed office: 2023

Bipartisan ranking: 19th

A former Navy helicopter pilot, Jen Kiggans won a close race to represent Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District in 2022. She is a member of the Republican Main Street Partnership which supports the moderate wing of the Republican party. Though not particularly aligned with Democrats on most domestic issues, she’s shown willingness to work across party lines on matters of foreign policy and national security. She was one of the strongest proponents of the April 2024 foreign aid bill:

Every day we fail to get aid to our allies, the world grows more dangerous and threats to our own nation and military increase. Our adversaries are watching while we struggle to support our friends. I refuse to sit by as the world implodes due to Washington’s inaction.

She has also supported bipartisan legislation for border security and funding for Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine. Her district is a key target for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) in the 2024 election.

Conclusion



The Republicans featured here tend to be members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and won their races by slender margins. For some, they represent districts that Joe Biden won in 2020 so their bipartisanship could be motivated by political expediency above all else. The New York Republicans face particularly difficult re-election campaigns, especially after the state’s redistricting for 2024. Whether their bipartisan credentials will be enough to survive remains to be seen.

There aren’t many bipartisan positions left in American politics but there is some scope for deals in defense, environmental issues, and immigration. With a divided legislature likely after 2024, the most bipartisan members of the House will have their work cut out for them.

