These Are the Most Influential Female Members of Congress

Men still outnumber female members of Congress.

Some of the most powerful women are high-ranking Congressional leaders.

Nancy Pelosi has been Speaker of the House multiple times.

Women have long fought to gain a foothold in the United States Congress. The first woman elected to Congress was in 1916, and more than 420 women have served in either the Senate or the US House of Representatives since. With the exception of Vice President Kamala Harris, the women on this list make up not just some of the most influential female members of Congress but also some of the most recognizable women in politics.

Although everyone wants to achieve a rank on a popular committee or introduce an influential bill, only a few women have had the good fortune of doing so in recent years. For this reason, we can look at the most influential women currently serving in the House of Representatives and the United States Senate and their most significant accomplishments.

11. Joni Ernst

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Homestate: Iowa

First Elected: 2015

Position: United States Senator

Known for: Serving 23 years in the military

Supporting Veterans

newamerica / Flickr

After leaving the US Army Reserve as a lieutenant colonel and serving in the Iraq War, Joni Ernst discovered her love of politics. Elected to the US Senate in 2015, Ernst has dedicated herself to opposing legalized abortion, sponsored a fetal personhood amendment, and introduced legislation to defund Planned Parenthood. Ernst has also called for reforming Social Security and Medicare and voted in favor of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

10. Amy Klobuchar

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Homestate: Minnesota

First Elected: 2007

Position: United States Senator

Known for: Passing legislation

Modern Liberalism

Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images

As a US Senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar has gained plenty of recognition and notoriety around consumer protection, abortion rights, healthcare reform, and climate change. Her midwestern manners helped her become relatable, and she was even considered a running mate for President Biden. By 2016, Klobuchar was known for passing more legislation than any other Senator in the 114th Congress.

9. Kyrsten Sinema

gageskidmore / Flickr

Homestate: Arizona

First Elected: 2018

Position: United States Senate

Known for: Dropping out of the Democratic party

A Powerful Independent

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Previously a member of the Democratic party, Kyrsten Sinema, the Senior US Senator from Arizona, left the party and became independent in December 2022. Sinema now holds power as a swing voter, although she has voted conservative on multiple occasions. As a member of Congress, Sinema has led the charge to reform Veterans Affairs through various acts and cut off funding for terrorist organizations.

8. Elise Stefanik

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Homestate: New York

First Elected: 2014

Position: House of Representatives

Known for: Fourth-ranking House Republican

Youngest Congressional Member

Pete Marovich / Getty Images News via Getty Images

When she was elected to Congress at 30, Elise Stefanik was the youngest woman ever elected. Once considered a moderate conservative, Stefanik has recently aligned herself with President Trump. In 2021, she was elected chair of the House Republican Conference. She famously voted in favor of the Keystone Pipeline and against Trump’s impeachment, but she publicly spoke against Trump withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement.

7. Patty Murray

Chris Joseph Taylor / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Homestate: Washington

First Elected: 1992

Position: United States Senate

Known for: President pro tempore

First Woman President Pro Tempore

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The first woman to serve as the Senate president pro tempore, Patty Murray, was at one point third in line for the Presidency. In addition to being part of Democratic party leadership, Murray is the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. She was instrumental in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2013 and has repeatedly sponsored legislation to protect environmental areas in her home state.

6. Kay Granger

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Homestate: Texas

First Elected: 1997

Position: House of Representatives

Known for: Chair of House Committee on Appropriations

First Republican Woman from Texas

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Kay Granger, the first Republican woman to represent Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives, was the most recent chair of the House Committee on Appropriations. This influential role oversees the majority of federal funding. Granger has been a big supporter of military and veterans causes and those supporting Israel and NASA. She also wants it to be a crime to desecrate the American flag.

5. Lisa Murkowski

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Homestate: Alaska

First Elected: 2004 (appointed to office in 2002)

Position: US Senate

Known for: Second-most senior Republican in Senate

Major Swing Vote

Alex Wong / Getty Images

One of the biggest swing votes in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, has been an important voice in the Senate since her election. One of the most moderate voices in the party, Murkowski, voted with President Obama 72% of the time while in office. She was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Doland Trump for his second impeachment. Should the 2024 election be close to a deadlock in the Senate, expect lots of pressure on Murkowski to be a swing vote.

4. Susan Collins

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Homestate: Maine

First Elected: 1996

Position: US Senate

Known for: A deciding vote on many issues

Chased by Democrats

medilldc / Flickr

As one of the more middle-leaning conservative women in the US Senate, Susan Collins has long been the Democratic party’s go-to for votes. This has resulted in Collins’ immense power over confirmations and bills. Collins was a crucial vote in establishing the new Director of National Intelligence Post and the Department of Homeland Security. Collins also famously said in the summer of 2024 that she would not vote for Donald Trump, putting her at odds with some of her Republican colleagues.

3. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Homestate: New York

First Elected: 2018

Position: House of Representatives

Known for: Champion of progressive policies

AOC

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Known best by her initials, AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is arguably the best-known member of the progressive side of the Democratic party. A rising star, AOC quickly went from being a bartender to gaining national attention. She has introduced 23 pieces of legislation, including the Funeral Assistance Program, as part of COVID-19 relief packages. Given her popularity with younger demographics, there is a strong chance the world will see AOC in additional leadership positions should she continue to be re-elected.

2. Elizabeth Warren

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Homestate: Massachusetts

First Elected: 2012

Position: US Senate

Known for: Senior United States Senator from Massachusetts

Consumer Protection

Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images

A champion for the American consumer, Elizabeth Warren helped create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which President Obama signed into law in July 2010. Her political position has been described as “progressive,” and she has long been a champion of middle-class families.

1. Nancy Pelosi

Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Homestate: California

First Elected: 1987

Position: House of Representatives

Known for: Former Speaker of the House

Former House Speaker

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi is arguably the most powerful female member of Congress. She has served in office for over 37 years and has been the Speaker of the House twice in the last two decades. Her accomplishments include the American Rescue Plan, which helped America create millions of new jobs post-pandemic. As a former speaker, Nancy Pelosi remains the influential woman serving in government, except for Vice President Kamala Harris.

