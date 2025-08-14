Trump Ousts Leadership and Picks 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees in Unprecedented Power Move

President Donald Trump has taken unprecedented control over the Kennedy Center Honors, personally selecting this year’s honorees. This move broke with the tradition of bipartisan board selection, which historically has included public input. The announcement reportedly caught staff off guard, prompting the resignation of the event’s executive producer. Trump claims his choices weren’t based on politics, despite the fact he rejected several nominees he labeled “wokesters.”
This shift follows Trump’s broader overhaul of the Kennedy Center, including firing President Deborah Rutter , dismissing the Biden-appointed Board of Trustees, and naming himself Chairman. His administration has significantly boosted the center’s federal funding, with $257 million allocated through his “Big Beautiful Bill.” This staggering amount is six times the usual amount. Additionally, another $32 million is tied to renaming the Opera House after Melania Trump. Separate legislation has even proposed renaming the entire center after Trump. These actions align with his recent efforts to reshape American cultural institutions, including ordering a “comprehensive review” of eight Smithsonian museums and their exhibits.
This slideshow covers all aspects of the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, which celebrates the lifetime achievements of individuals selected for their artistic excellence. We cover the unusually politized circumstances surrounding this year’s event, where to watch, and the five honorees recognized in 2025. Learn how Trump’s direct involvement, coupled with his push to rebrand major cultural venues, marks a dramatic departure from past practice and highlights his administration’s unprecedented influence over the arts.
Trump Personally Selects 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees
- President Donald Trump broke tradition by personally selecting honorees
- Honorees include George Strait, Michael Crawford, Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, and Kiss
- The move bypassed the usual bipartisan selection process.
Staff Resignation After Surprise Announcement
- Executive producer Matthew Winer resigned the same day as the announcement
- Staff were reportedly caught off guard by the early reveal
- Traditionally, honorees are decided over months with public input.
Honorees Not Chosen for Politics, Says Trump
- Trump said no to ‘wokesters’ but claimed politics were otherwise not a factor
- Praised Stallone as a friend and Crawford for Phantom of the Opera performance
- Emphasized artistic excellence as main criterion.
Major Leadership Overhaul at the Kennedy Center
- Trump fired President Deborah Rutter and Biden-appointed trustees
- Named himself Chairman of the Kennedy Center
- Longtime chair David Rubenstein was also dismissed.
Massive Funding Increase for the Arts Center
- Kennedy Center to receive $257 million under Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
- This is six times the usual annual appropriation
- Additional $32 million tied to renaming Opera House after Melania Trump.
Push to Rename Cultural Institutions
- Bill introduced to rename Kennedy Center after Trump
- Opera House may be renamed after Melania Trump
- Actions align with broader cultural rebranding efforts.
2025 Honors Gala Scheduled for December 7
- Event will feature a weekend of receptions, state dinners, and a gala
- Broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+
- Marks the most politicized honors in the event’s history.
Honoree: George Strait
- George Strait is a legendary country music singer.
- He has won multiple Grammy Awards for his contributions to music.
- Strait is known for his timeless hits and influence on country music.
Honoree: Michael Crawford
- Michael Crawford is a celebrated Broadway actor and singer.
- He is best known for originating the role of the Phantom in ‘The Phantom of the Opera’.
- Crawford’s performances have earned critical acclaim and numerous awards.
Sylvester Stallone
- Sylvester Stallone is an iconic actor and filmmaker.
- He is famous for his roles in the ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’ film series.
- Stallone has also written and directed several successful movies.
Gloria Gaynor
- Gloria Gaynor is a legendary disco singer.
- She is best known for the anthem ‘I Will Survive’, which became a symbol of empowerment.
- Gaynor’s career spans decades and continues to inspire.
Kiss
- Kiss is a world-famous rock band known for its elaborate stage shows.
- The group has sold millions of albums worldwide.
- Their music and image have left a lasting impact on rock culture.
