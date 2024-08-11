12 Warren Buffett Quotes on America Everyone Should Hear michelmond / Shutterstock.com

Warren Buffett is one of the riches and most powerful businessmen in the world, and his advice is taken seriously around the planet.

Buffett praises the United States, but understands there is a lot of work we can do to make it better — our work is never done.

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” for a reason. He is one of the wealthiest and most successful businessmen in the United States. He knows his way around the stock market and is good at anticipating economic changes. Many members of the younger generations don’t necessarily have access to this knowledge. The average American doesn’t know how to navigate the stock market or know how or when to invest. For most, it might as well be a foreign language.

So, here are 12 quotes on America everyone should hear:

Warren Buffett has a huge influence on our financial world. The things he says are often taken as gospel by finance gurus and investment enthusiasts, but should they really? The only way to know if he’s a person worth listening to is to get to know him. If we can’t do that, then a handful of quotes is a great place to get started.

#1 On Economic Progress

“Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking. Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America.”

Warren Buffett is a big believer in America. Whether that belief is learned through delusion, facts, or pure willpower, he doesn’t say. He does seem confident that will always be that way. There seems to be a general anxiety among the middle and lower classes about economic crisis and inflation. I think rightfully so, but someone who is at the top of the chain, looking and interpreting the market, saying that everything will be OK, almost gives me some hope that it will get better.

#2 Unleashing Human Potential

“In its brief 232 years of existence… there has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America.”

I think this is such an interesting quote. It’s unclear what “human potential,” he is speaking of is, but since he was born in 1930, he has seen almost a century of American history. That is nearly half of America’s history, period. If anything, he has seen the proof that Americans are capable of great and also horrendous things. We can channel that potential for good.

#3 Our Electric Utilities

“Unlike railroads, our country’s electric utilities need a massive makeover in which the ultimate costs will be staggering.”

He isn’t wrong. In the past couple of years, we have seen the consequences of inadequate electric systems. Take the 2021 Texas power crisis, for example. Climate change brought unprecedented blizzards which knocked out 75% of the power grid, resulting in deaths. It’s estimated that it will take $4.5 trillion to convert the power grid to renewable energy.

#4 Achieving Our Dreams

“Success stories abound throughout America. Since our country’s birth, individuals with an idea, ambition, and often just a pittance of capital have succeeded beyond their dreams by creating something new or by improving the customer’s experience with something old.”

The definition of pittance is, “a very small or inadequate amount of money paid to someone as an allowance or wage.” As nearly everyone can tell you, the minimum (possibly the minimum pittance) hasn’t increased in 15 years. In comparison, the cumulative rate of inflation in the US is 39.7% since 2011.

#5 America Has Prevailed

“American magic has always prevailed, and it will do so again.”

I admire the optimism, and I hope he’s right. With the aforementioned outrageous inflation rates, a housing crisis, regression of women’s rights, increase of the maternal mortality rate, reduced access to healthcare, and other large issues in America, sometimes it certainly seems it will need magic to fix.

#6 Don’t Bet Against America

“For 240 years, it’s been a terrible mistake to bet against America, and now is no time to start.”

This quote feels vaguely threatening. But, the context is important. This quote was from his 2016 letter to the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. As the “Oracle of Omaha,” he writes annual letters to analyze the past, present, and future of the economy. He followed this quote with, “America’s golden goose of commerce and innovation will continue to lay more and larger eggs.” He did acknowledge that there will be hardships and inequality will also be present.

#7 Business Will Be Worth More

“American business- and consequently a basket of stocks- is virtually certain to be worth far more in the years ahead.”

He said from the same Shareholder’s letter that, “the market excels at producing things people don’t know they want.” He certainly thinks this trend of overconsumption will continue. He also said, “This all-powerful trend is certain to continue.” Is there wisdom or folly in believing in an all-powerful entity? I think I would label myself as an economic agnostic. But certainly, he is spot on about the human spirit, and the need to create and improve, will most likely continue. It might not continue on the economic trajectory, but we will keep chugging along in some direction or another.

#8 Taking My Ball

“I won’t say if my candidate doesn’t win, and probably half the time they haven’t, I’m going to take my ball and go home.”

As this is an election year, I thought this was an important quote. This quote from 2017 is from an interview from “Squawk Alley.” He talks about how he supported Hillary Clinton and was disappointed when she didn’t win. Instead of insisting that the election results were invalid, or rigged, he said, “this country will move forward [under Trump.] It is important that government functions well.” It is easy to feel really anxious and impassioned in election years, it’s good to take Buffet’s attitude when our candidate doesn’t win. He also said, “It’s important that our government functions well.” Election results are definitely part of that.

#9 Sit and Think

“I insist on a lot of time being spent, almost every day, to just sit and think. That is very uncommon in American business. I read and think. So I do more reading and thinking, and make less impulse decisions than most people in business.”

Our whole consumer culture is about distraction. It drives us to constantly check our phones, online shop, be consumed with social media, etc. Buffet is correct. The practice of meditation, reading, and just sitting with our thoughts is not one that many people are proficient in. His advice that these practices equal less impulsive decisions is one to implement into our lives.

#10 An Uncertain World

“We always live in an uncertain world. What is certain is that the United States will go forward over time.”

I have heard the adage that, “the only unchanging thing is change,” or its various iterations. This is definitely an interesting take on that. I would like to know the information that Warren Buffet knows in order to make someone confident that this empire doesn’t fall.

#11 I’m Rich Because I’m Lucky

“My wealth has come from a combination of living in America, some lucky genes, and compound interest.”

This quote is from The Giving Pledge in 2006. Buffett said this after he pledged to donate 99% of his wealth during his lifetime (or at his death) to philanthropic causes. Seeing that he was worth $138.87 billion on July 31, 2024, that is quite impressive. Time will tell if he makes good on his pledge. I like that he acknowledges his luck as being born in the USA with privilege. Some of us might only have one or two or three

#12 The Luckiest Babies

“The babies being born in America today are the luckiest crop in history.”

This quote is from a letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. This was in 2016, nearly a decade ago. I’m not sure if he was right, considering the state of things, but, perhaps it will turn out in their favor. He cited the fact that in 2016, the per-capita GDP was 6 times the amount of the year he was born, in 1930. He was confident that because humans find ways to increase efficiency, this trend will continue. Either way, it is good practice to look to the future and leave the world better for the next generation than we inherited it.