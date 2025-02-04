Most Undocumented Immigrants Live in These 12 States PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Immigration is the hottest topic in the country these days, particularly the issue of the approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants residing in U.S. borders. The Trump administration is launching tougher laws and aggressive enforcement of deportations, including allowing immigration authorities to enter churches and schools to remove people without documentation. These are the 10 states with the largest estimated number of undocumented migrants, based on data from the Migration Policy Institute. Their site has a convenient clickable map with data on every state, so if yours is not listed here, you can find it there.

Key Points

The top ten states for undocumented immigrants account for 8 million people, most of whom speak English, have lived in the country more than 15 years, and live above the poverty line.

Surprising Data From the Top 10

Some data points from the top 10 states with the most undocumented migrants may be surprising.

These states account for about 8 million of the country’s estimated 11 million unauthorized immigrants, or about 73%.

Although the majority come from Mexico and Central America, Asian countries are the other main source of undocumented immigrants, particularly from China, India, and the Philippines. These are more likely to arrive in airports than to cross the southern border.

In most states about half of unauthorized migrants have lived in the country 15 or more years and speak English. After this period of time most have children who were born in the country and are American citizens.

In most states only 20-30% of undocumented people live below the poverty line.

Most do not work in agriculture, but in construction, professional positions, or the hospitality industry (food service, hotels, the sports and entertainment industry, recreation, etc.).

Occupations of Undocumented Immigrant Workers

Many undocumented immigrants arrive in the country on tourist or student visas and then remain in the country after their visa has expired. So some of them have sufficient resources to travel, language skills, and a college education and can figure out ways to get compensated for their skills. But, taking New York State as an example, the majority work in fields like construction, housekeeping, as cooks, in home healthcare, as janitors, or delivery drivers.

10. Arizona

Population: 290,000

Top countries of origin: Mexico, Guatemala, India, Philippines, China

U.S. residency: 41% have lived in the country for 15 or more years.

Language proficiency: 55% speak English

Industries of employment: construction; professional, management, administration; hospitality industry.

Below the poverty line: 32%

Above the poverty line: 68%

9. Washington

Population: 246,000

Top countries of origin: Mexico, India, Philippines, China, Guatemala

U.S. residency: 20% have lived in the country for 2o or more years.

Language proficiency: 60% speak English

Industries of employment: agriculture; hospitality industry; professional, management, administration.

Below the poverty line: 23%

Above the poverty line: 77%

8. Georgia

Population: 339,000

Top countries of origin: Mexico, Guatemala, India, El Salvador, Honduras

U.S. residency: 43% have lived in the country for 2o or more years.

Language proficiency: 55% speak English

Industries of employment: construction; professional, management, administration; manufacturing

Below the poverty line: 26%

Above the poverty line: 73%

7. North Carolina

Population: 296,000

Top countries of origin: Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, India

U.S. residency: 46% have lived in the country for 2o or more years.

Language proficiency: 54% speak English

Industries of employment: construction, hospitality industry, professional, management, administration.

Below the poverty line: 31%

Above the poverty line: 69%

6. New York

Population: 835,000

Top countries of origin: Mexico, China, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador

U.S. residency: 38% have lived in the country for 2o or more years.

Language proficiency: 55% speak English

Industries of employment: hospitality industry; construction; professional, management, administration; retail trade.

Below the poverty line: 24%

Above the poverty line: 76%

5. Illinois

Population: 425,000

Top countries of origin: Mexico, India, Philippines, China, Guatemala

U.S. residency: 53% have lived in the country for 2o or more years.

Language proficiency: 58% speak English

Industries of employment: manufacturing; hospitality industry; professional, management, administration.

Below the poverty line: 22%

Above the poverty line: 78%

4. New Jersey

Population: 290,000

Top countries of origin: Mexico, India, Guatemala, El Salvador, Dominican Republic

U.S. residency: 35% have lived in the country for 2o or more years.

Language proficiency: 55% speak English

Industries of employment: construction; professional, management administration; hospitality

Below the poverty line: 23%

Above the poverty line: 67%

3. Florida

Population: 772,000

Top countries of origin: Mexico, Venezuela, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia

U.S. residency: 32% have lived in the country for 2o or more years.

Language proficiency: 55% speak English

Industries of employment: construction; professional, management administration; hospitality; retail trade.

Below the poverty line: 28%

Above the poverty line: 72%

2. Texas

Population: 1,739,000

Top countries of origin: Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, India

U.S. residency: 45% have lived in the country for 2o or more years.

Language proficiency: 47% speak English

Industries of employment: construction; hospitality industry; professional, management, administration; manufacturing.

Below the poverty line: 29%

Above the poverty line: 71%

1. California

Population: 2,739,000

Top countries of origin: Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Philippines, India

U.S. residency: 53% have lived in the country for 2o or more years.

Language proficiency: 51% speak English

Industries of employment: hospitality industry; construction; professional, management, administration; manufacturing

Below the poverty line: 25%

Above the poverty line: 75%

