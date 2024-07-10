Discover 7 Stores Like Sam's Club: Best Alternatives and Affordable Options jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In today’s economy, many customers prioritize their savings, turning to warehouse clubs like Sam’s Club for lower prices and discounted shopping. Founded in 1983, Sam’s Club sells a variety of bulk grocery items at low prices, as well as products like electronics, household items, and other necessities — all in one convenient location.

However, shopping at Sam’s Club does require a membership — either Club ($50 per year) or Plus ($110 per year). If you’re looking for an alternative store to Sam’s Club, or simply want to evaluate your options before deciding whether to invest in a membership, look no further. Here are seven stores like Sam’s Club.

1. Costco

Year founded : 1983

Locations : Throughout the U.S.

Costco is arguably the best alternative warehouse. Similar to Sam’s Club, Costco’s wholesale club offers exclusive memberships and low warehouse prices on name-brand products. From electronics to furniture, appliances to jewelry, and clothing to grocery items, Costco sells it all at an affordable price.

Many people also shop at Costco specifically to buy items in bulk, such as toilet paper, cleaning products, and canned or frozen goods. However, Costco memberships are slightly higher than Sam’s Club memberships — its Gold Star Membership is $60 per year and its Executive Membership is $120 per year.

2. BJ’s Wholesale Club

Year founded : 1984

Locations : Eastern portion of the U.S.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is yet another Sam’s Club alternative. Similar to both Sam’s Club and Costco, BJ’s offers low prices from leading brands. You can find nearly any necessity — from clothing to electronics to grocery products — at this wholesale club.

Becoming a member at BJ’s allows you to save money on grocery items, paper, products, TVs, tires, and more. Most customers feel that the member-only savings are significant enough to warrant a membership. The club provides both personal and business membership options. For personal use, you can choose between The Club Card Membership ($55 per year) and The Club+ Card Membership ($110 per year).

3. Aldi

Year founded : 1961

Locations : Throughout the U.S.

If you’re looking for an affordable grocery store alternative to Sam’s Club, Aldi is a great choice. At Aldi, you can find low-priced, award-winning products, such as cleaning supplies, food items, and other household essentials. Many discount shoppers will go to Aldi for their weekly grocery hauls, satisfied with their savings when compared to other grocery chains such as ShopRite or Stop & Shop.

The difference between Aldi and Sam’s Club is that you don’t have to be a member to shop at Aldi. This makes it a great alternative if you don’t want to invest in a membership but still want to enjoy hefty savings. However, keep in mind that Aldi doesn’t have the same broad selection of products as Sam’s Club (e.g. electronics or clothing).

4. Kroger

Year founded : 1883

Locations : Southern and western portions of the U.S.

Kroger is another low-priced supermarket alternative to Sam’s Club. Furthermore, Kroger also offers a pharmacy where you can get routine vaccines, schedule a clinic appointment, and pick up your prescription medications. The multi-department store offers extremely affordable prices on a variety of items without requiring a membership from its customers.

If you want the affordability of Sam’s Club without paying an annual fee as a member, consider shopping at Kroger to experience similarly low prices and perks.

5. Walmart

Year founded : 1962

Locations : Throughout the U.S.

When they hear “Sam’s Club,” many people specifically think about grocery items. However, Sam’s Club offers a variety of products, from electronics to home goods. That being said, some consumers will shop at Walmart as an alternative to Sam’s Club.

Walmart does not require a membership, but it does offer extremely low prices on various items. At Walmart, you can shop for cosmetics, pet products, grocery items, electronics, clothing, home goods, and more for great value.

6. Target

Year founded : 1962

Locations : Throughout the U.S.

A step up from Walmart in terms of quality, Target is another great alternative to Sam’s Club. You don’t need a membership to shop at Target or enjoy its low prices; and while it might be more expensive than some of the other alternatives on this list, when you factor in its quality, it is a high contender.

Additionally, though shopping at Target might be slightly more expensive than shopping at Sam’s Club, you won’t have to buy items in bulk the way you would at the wholesale club. That being said, by only purchasing the necessities, you might save money in the long run.

7. Best Buy

Year founded : 1966

Locations : Throughout the U.S.

You might be shocked to see Best Buy on this list. However, Sam’s Club is well known for its electronics section, making Best Buy an attractive alternative. Best Buy — of course — offers a broad selection of electronic items and tends to have higher quality products than similar stores.

If you’re specifically shopping for electronics like a TV, computer, or other item, you might find more success at Best Buy, as you won’t be required to have a membership with the electronic seller. However, if you already have a Sam’s Club membership, you might save more money on electronics.

Why We’re Covering This

Sam’s Club is a great members-only wholesale club with affordable prices and high-end items. However, there are countless alternatives to consider when deciding whether to invest in a membership.