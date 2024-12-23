Skip the Costco Trip, These 10 Stores Have Amazing Bulk Deals jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While Costco might be widely considered the best retail destination for bulk shopping, it’s far from the only place consumers can find items in bulk. Rest assured that Costco’s competitors are everywhere, and many specifically target its pricing and selection to win new customers over.

Key Points While Costco might be the most popular bulk shopping location, it’s not the only one.

Sam’s Club and BJ’s are both looking to steal Costco’s market share.

Walmart and Target also have great deals on bulk items, especially online.

When you think about Costco, you think about electronics, televisions, samples, bulk toilet paper, bulk vitamins, and more. For most people, buying in bulk is all about saving, but the reality is that this feeling isn’t something you can only find at Costco but at numerous other retailers as well.

10. Albertsons

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Locations: 2,271

Known for: Locally grown produce, specialty meats, fresh fish, lots of cheese

Best things to buy: The Albertson’s selection of cheese is second to none

The Cheese Superstore

ivanastar / Getty Images

Known for its large assortment of cheeses, Albertsons offers any number of bulk shopping items. Its selection doesn’t quite match Costco’s, but its prices sure do, and with a higher quality standard as well. Among its bulk specialties, Albertson’s excels with a meat and seafood selection, frozen foods, baby care, personal care, and cleaning and home products. Of course, don’t forget all the bulk cookies and snacks you hope to buy in one purchase.

9. Staples

Mike Mozart / Wikimedia Commons

Locations: 994

Known for: Being a one-stop shop for office products

Best things to buy: Office products, printers, chairs, computers

The Office Superstore

Mike Mozart / Wikimedia Commons

If you’re looking for an office superstore where you can bulk buy everything from staplers to printer paper, you can find it all at Staples. While Costco isn’t an office supply store, it does have the most common items you would find that Staples carries for far less. Staples is the best place for writing supplies, office basics, folders & filing, desk organizers, and many storage and organization items.

8. AllBulkFoods

Mumemories / Shutterstock.com

Locations: 0

Known for: Buying everything in bulk, being online only

Best things to buy: Baking, cooking products, candy, chocolate, nuts, organic snacks

Dedicated Bulk Seller

William Potter / Shutterstock.com

Relatively unknown to other names, AllBulkFoods is one of the best destinations for bulk everything. The company is proud to sell products by the “inner-pack, case, pallet, and a truckload” if that’s what everyone would like. The company makes a big sticking point that it’s an ideal shopping solution for weddings, family gatherings, holiday get-togethers, or just having friends who love to shop and enjoy a ton of bulk candy.

7. Amazon

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Locations: 0

Known for: A one-stop shop for everything in your life across any variety of products

Best things to buy: Bulk everything like toilet paper, plasticware, food

The Online Giant

AdrianHancu / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While it doesn’t have a physical presence with its bulk items, it’s hard to ignore just how many items you can buy in bulk on Amazon. When it comes to something like toilet paper, the sheer selection of bulk options you have is incredible. Do you need 90 or 108 toilet paper rolls in a single order? How about 360 plastic spoons? You can grab those on Amazon, too, with two-day delivery at a price that’s less than Costco.

6. Dollar Tree

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Locations: 15,288

Known for: Being an inexpensive variety discount store that operates in 48 states and Canada

Best things to buy: Frozen foods, milk, eggs, pizza, ice cream

One Dollar Goodness

Brett_Hondow / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dollar Tree is one of the best-known dollar stores in the country, famous for its variety of products. You can find almost anything at Dollar Tree, from private-label brands to food, dinnerware, glassware, snacks, party decorations, and more. This store is unique because you aren’t necessarily buying bulk items, but you can buy in bulk and spend less than you would at a store like Costco.

5. Winco

njpPhoto / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Locations: 138

Known for: Being privately owned by employees as a no-frills warehouse-style

Best things to buy: Groceries, bulk food

Bulk Food Grocery

Atomic Taco / Wikimedia Commons

The least-known name on this list, Winco Foods, is famous for being a bulk food destination. The family-style employee-owned grocery store offers a giant selection of bulk food items that would impress even the most die-hard Costco customer. Best of all, Winco has some of the best prices on dry and canned goods you can’t find anywhere else. Winco hopes to continue expanding into other markets so it can bring its bulk shopping selection to other states.

4. Target

Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Locations: 1,956

Known for: Quality clothing, big electronics section, household goods, bedding, kitchen

Best things to buy: Groceries, kids clothing, bulk items like toilet paper

Bulky Bullseye

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Like Walmart, you might not think of Target in the same light as Costco for bulk purchases, but Target wants you to believe otherwise. This is especially true for bulk items in the household essentials category. Target is full of bulk laundry care products, Clorox wipes, trash bags, and more rolls of bulk toilet paper than you ever truly need to purchase at once. You can save 5% on every Target RedCard purchase, and no membership fee is required.

3. Walmart

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Locations: 10,586

Known for: Low-priced shopping, being a one-stop shop for everything in your life

Best things to buy: Groceries, clothes, electronics, healthcare, medicine

Big Bulk Section

jeepersmedia / Flickr

It’s okay if you don’t think of Walmart as a big bulk store similar to Costco, but Walmart is here to prove you wrong. Walmart’s website has an entire section dedicated to its bulk items, including hundreds of food items with significantly larger packaging that you would otherwise normally buy at Walmart. This includes bulk granola bars, pasta, rice, snacks, candy, chicken, chocolate, and more.

2. BJ’s

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Locations: 266

Known for: Saving up to 25% on groceries compared to traditional supermarket

Best things to buy: Home decor, toys, electronics, groceries

The Wholesale Club

Mike Mozart / Wikimedia Commons

Touting the idea that you can save up to 25% on groceries compared to a traditional grocer, BJ’s makes a compelling argument over Costco. Better yet, you have the Wellsley Farms and Berkely Jensen brands, which not only rival Costco’s beloved Kirkland brand but, in many ways, beat it on price. Fill your cart with bulk deals at BJ’s and then use ExpressPay to scan products through a mobile pay and skip the checkout line.

1. Sam’s Club

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Locations: 599

Known for: Bulk items, low prices, no-frills shopping

Best things to buy: Groceries, electronics, toilet paper, paper towels, medicine

The “Other” Costco

Walmart’s “Other” Location

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Widely considered Costco’s biggest competitor, Sam’s Club is widely known for its outstanding prices and benefits. Not only does Sam’s Club generally have a less expensive membership cost, but members of both clubs often rave about Sam’s Club discounts on beef, chicken, and alcohol, as well as having some name brands that Costco doesn’t offer in favor of its Kirkland branding.

