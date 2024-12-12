retirement

The Most-Searched Retirement Accounts in America

RyanJLane / E+ via Getty Images
Planning for retirement typically means choosing the right retirement account for you. However, there are tons of different options available, and it isn’t surprising that many people look up these accounts before making a decision. 

With that in mind, we dove into Google Trends to discover which retirement accounts are searched for the most. We compiled this list in a countdown style so that the most popular retirement accounts are towards the end. 

9. Thrift Savings Plan

Veterans Day. US soldiers. US army. USA patch flag on the US military uniform. United States Armed Forces.
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
These retirement vehicles are only open to certain individuals, like those in the military.

This plan is exclusive to federal employees and military members. It offers low-cost index funds and tax-advantaged growth to help employees save for retirement. 

8. 401(b) Plans

Schoolgirl with folded hands sitting at school desk at lesson, copyspace
Kekyalyaynen / Shutterstock.com
Only certain government entities, like schools, have access to these plans.

This plan is very similar to a 401(k) plan, but it’s designed explicitly for employees of non-profits, schools, and certain government entities. 

7. Pension Plans

Pension savings. Senior couple planning budget at wooden table indoors
New Africa / Shutterstock.com
Pensions aren’t as common as they once were.

Pension plans are defined benefit plans provided by certain employers. However, they’re becoming less common today. 

6. Health Savings Account (HSA)

health savings account HSA concept with application form,dollar money, stethoscope on desk.
create jobs 51 / Shutterstock.com
HSAs can be a great way to save money for healthcare in retirement.

While not strictly a retirement account, HSAs are frequently searched for retirement planning due to their triple tax advantage and ability to save for healthcare costs. 

5. Solo 401(k)

401(k) plan: A employer-sponsored retirement savings plan where employees can contribute a portion of their salary on a pre-tax basis and the funds grow tax-deferred until withdrawal in retirement.
simon jhuan / Shutterstock.com
This type of 401(k) is for self-employed individuals.

This 401(k) is designed for self-employed individuals who don’t have employees. It allows significant contributions and has both pre- and post-tax options. 

4. SEP IRA

Closeup of stacked coin growth chart 2025. Man calculating financial planning. Concept of saving money, investment, emergency money, pension, insurance, interest or dividend.
Teerachai Jampanak / Shutterstock.com
This type of pension is rare today.

SEP stands for “simplified employee pension” and is designed for self-employed individuals and small businesses. It has a higher contribution limit than a traditional IRA.

3. Roth 401(k)

designer491 / Getty Images
Roth 401(k)s aren’t as popular as a traditional 401(k).

A hybrid of 401(k) and Roth IRA benefits, offering post-tax contributions and tax-free withdrawals.

2. Roth IRA

Concept of IRA and Roth IRA write on paperwork isolated on wooden background.
bangoland / Shutterstock.com
A Roth IRA is one of the more popular retirement plans.

Roth IRAs are exceptionally common. Contributions are made with after-tax dollars, and withdrawals are tax-free in retirement. 

1. 401(k) 

401k concept with a wooden cube and money on a black background.
Faizal Ramli / Shutterstock.com
Out of all retirement investment vehicles out there, 401(k)s are the most popular.

A 401(k) is easily one of the most popular retirement plans out there, but we highly recommend being able to answer these questions before investing in one. Many employers offer them and often include matching contributions. The growth is tax-deferred, meaning you don’t have to pay taxes on it until retirement.

