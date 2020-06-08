Will Stitch Fix Keep Up Its Recovery Pace With Earnings After the Close? Chris Lange

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is scheduled to release its fiscal third-quarter financial results after the markets close on Monday. Analysts are calling for a net loss of $0.16 per share and $406.66 million in revenue. The same period of last year reportedly had $0.07 in EPS and $408.89 million.

This is one of those companies that could end up being huge down the road. It also could become one of the has-been online operators, as large retailers and e-commerce players begin to take on similar business models of one-time, semi-regular or subscription-based clothing and apparel purchases.

In its most recent quarter, the online personal styling service for apparel, shoes and accessories increased its active client number by 18% from a year ago to 3 million, and net revenues rose 25% to $370.3 million.

Stitch Fix also ended that quarter with $167.5 million in cash and equivalents, another $109.3 million in short-term investments and $66.7 million in long-term investments.

Excluding Monday’s move, Stitch Fix stock had performed more or less in line with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average with a decline of about 3% year to date. In the past 52 weeks, the share price was down nearly 8%. However, in the last month alone, the stock was up 54%.

A few analysts weighed in on Stitch Fix ahead of the report:

SunTrust Banks has a Buy rating with a $28 price target.

Barclays has an Equal Weight rating and a $22 price target.

Telsey Advisory rates it as Outperform with a $29 price target.

Nomura’s Buy rating comes with an $18 price target.

Stitch Fix stock traded up over 4% at $26.06 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $10.90 to $32.34. The consensus price target is $19.69.