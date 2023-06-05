Earnings Previews: Campbell Soup, Stitch Fix

Markets were fairly stagnant on Monday morning, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq holding even and the Dow Jones industrial average posting a slight loss. The market summer doldrums are here, and many investors are considering the old adage of “sell in May and go away” as the summer months tend to be uneventful for markets.

That is not to say that there is absolutely nothing happening, because there are still big moves being made in the market. On the macro level, the Federal Reserve has an upcoming policy meeting next week, U.S. jobs data on Friday came in stronger than expected, and the passage of the debt ceiling bill will keep the lights on for the government just a little while longer.

Withstanding these big moves, on the micro level some companies are reporting quarterly results this week and these could have sizable ramifications for each individual stock.

Here is a look at a couple of companies reporting quarterly results in the coming days and what to expect from each report.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is scheduled to report its most recent quarterly results after the markets close on Tuesday. For the fiscal third quarter, analysts are calling for a net loss of $0.30 per share and $388.94 million in revenue. This compares to the same period of last year, which saw a net loss of $0.72 per share on $492.94 million in revenue.

Analysts are largely on the sidelines about Stitch Fix, with most holding Neutral or Underweight ratings for the stock. This is in part reflected by the stock’s short interest, which was roughly 13 million as of the most recent settlement date. With an average of 2.5 million shares being traded daily, it would take just over five days to cover all short positions.

Over the past 52 weeks, the stock is down just over 56%. However, year to date, the stock is actually up closer to 23%.

Stitch Fix stock was last seen trading down about 2% at $3.84, in a 52-week trading range of $2.63 to $9.13. It has a consensus price target of $4.45, implying upside of 13% from the most recent closing price of $3.93.

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) is set to report its fiscal third-quarter results before the markets open on Wednesday. Analysts anticipate $0.65 in earnings per share (EPS) on $2.24 billion in revenue. In the same period of last year, it reported $0.70 in EPS on $2.13 billion in revenue.

This is another stock that analysts are somewhat undecided on. On the one hand, it offers a broad portfolio of products that are capable of standing up to this inflationary environment and even stagnation. The dividend offers a solid backdrop as well for holding over time. However, the question most investors pursue when looking at stocks is the potential upside. Campbell Soup does not have much to offer as a consumer defensive stock.

Over the past 52 weeks, the stock is up nearly 14%. However, year to date the stock is down close to 8%.

Campbell Soup stock traded up less than 1% on Monday morning, at just under $52 per share. It has a 52-week range of $44.37 to $57.78 and a consensus price target of $53.13, which implies upside of 3% from the most recent close at $51.47. The stock also offers a dividend yield of roughly 3%.