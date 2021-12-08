This Is America's Best Steakhouse

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Shipments of cattle from ranches in the western United States began just after the Civil War and continued to be a large business until 20 years later. The steakhouse became part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. In New York City, some of the steakhouses from the late 19th century are still in business.

In recent decades, there has been a debate about the health side effects of red meat. It does not appear to have dented steak sales. Perhaps the positive side of eating beef has been enough to keep customers coming. Or, they may ignore what the medical profession claims are the risks of a diet rich in meat. The Harvard Medical School recently published a paper in which experts gave opinions on red meet: “The researchers found ‘low’ evidence that either red meat or processed meat is harmful. Their advice: there’s no need to reduce your regular red meat and processed meat intake for health reasons.”

There are likely thousands of steakhouses around the country, ranging from such exalted establishments as Wolfgang Puck’s Cut restaurants and “Top Chef” star Tom Colicchio’s Craftsteak to chains like Outback and LongHorn.

Yelp has recently compiled a list of the best steakhouses in America for 24/7 Tempo. The site identified businesses listing steak as a specialty, then ranked them according to a number of factors, including user ratings and the total number of reviews. We picked the top one from this list.



The choice of restaurants we used to pick the best one (and the absence of many big-name steakhouses) might seem a little unusual to some. They’re not even all really steakhouses, but rather restaurants where the steaks are particularly appreciated. In any case, Yelp’s list is full of hidden gems sure to satisfy any steak-lover.

The best steakhouse in America is SP Brazilian Steakhouse in Lakeway, Texas. Here is what one recent visitor to this establishment thinks: “What a wonderful experience. The food was amazing.” Another comment: “The service was impeccable, the food delicious, and a great ambiance.” Ribeye, filet mignon, top sirloin, bottom sirloin and beef ribs are among the meaty offerings.

Click here to read about all 25 of America’s best steakhouses, according to Yelp.

