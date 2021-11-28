America’s 25 Best Steakhouses, According to Yelp

If you’re a carnivore, there’s nothing more satisfying than a good steak — preferably U.S. prime meat (or maybe authentic Japanese wagyu if price is no object), perfectly cooked, served with traditional side dishes (potatoes of some kind; maybe creamed spinach) and possibly a few glasses of excellent red wine. (If you’re enjoying a steak or some other protein at home, be sure you know the right temperature for 20 kinds of meat and poultry.)

There are probably thousands of steakhouses around the country, ranging from such exalted establishments as Wolfgang Puck’s Cut restaurants and “Top Chef” star Tom Colicchio’s Craftsteak to chains like Outback and LongHorn.

Yelp has recently compiled a list of the 25 best steakhouses in America for 24/7 Tempo. The site identified businesses listing steak as a specialty, then ranked them according to a number of factors, including user ratings and the total number of reviews. (For geographical diversity, no more than three restaurants per state were included.)

You won’t find the widespread chains or anything from Messrs. Puck or Colicchio on the list. You will find representatives of those two epic meat-eating South American nations, Brazil and Argentina, plus a Korean entry and even representatives of Afghanistan and Turkey. There’s also one of the trendiest restaurants in New York City as well as a New Orleans standby where you can get your ribeye topped with fried oysters.

The choice of restaurants (and the absence of many big-name steakhouses) might seem a little unusual to some. They’re not even all really steakhouses, but rather restaurants where the steaks are particularly appreciated. In any case, Yelp’s list is full of hidden gems sure to satisfy any steak-lover. (If you’re more of a seafood fan, don’t worry: 24/7 Tempo has also recently published a list of the best seafood restaurants in America according to Yelp.)