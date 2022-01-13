This City Has the Most Places to Get Your Car Fixed

The price of getting a car fixed can be thousands of dollars. If the vehicle is under warranty from its manufacturer, it may cost nothing at all. The need for car repairs likely has soared in recent years as the age of cars on the road has increased. The average recently reached 12.1 years, up from 9.1 years in 2002. Some car models last as long as 200,000 miles of driving.



Car owners who usually dodge repair costs are those who own relatively new ones. Many new car warranties cover the first 50,000 miles a car is driven, or six years of ownership, whichever comes first.

One type of repair shop is those that fix car frames. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Junk Car Traders data for auto body shops in hundreds of cities across the country to determine which place had the most such businesses. Additional commuting data for the cities listed came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2019, the most recent to be published.



In all the cities we considered, a high percentage of the population drives to work, and thus probably has a greater need for body shops than cities where commuting is more likely to be by public transportation.

The good news for body shop proprietors is that, with the pandemic slowing and many people returning to work and venturing out for travel, meals or entertainment, more cars will be crowding the roads, meaning that their businesses probably will be in greater demand

The city with the most places to get your car fixed is Bakersfield, California. Here are the details:

Auto body shops: 878.8 per 100,000 residents

Average commute time: 24.2 minutes

Portion of area workers who drive: 93.7%

