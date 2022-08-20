US Post Office Delivery Rate Hits 2.5 Days

The US Postal Service has created its own metrics to measure how well it serves its customers. That seems unfair since the USPS is not its own client. It would be better to survey Americans about how well the Post Office performs.

Most recently, for the period from July 1 to August 12, its average time to deliver mail and packages was 2.5 days. Additionally, the USPS said 93% of First Class mail was delivered on time. Once again, this is based on its own yardstick, not that of customers.

The delivery success comes from the Post Office’s own “Delivering for America.” This is a 10-year plan to be financially self-sustaining and to improve delivery times.

The efficiency of the Post Office is partially based on job cuts. Bungling Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the Post Office will shed 50,000 jobs. This is due, in part, to the 200,000 postal workers who will retire within the next few years. Some level of hiring will need to make up the difference.

Today, the USPS has more than 500,000 full-time workers and another 100,000 who are non-career workers.

The Post Office has refused to deal with the fact that it is much too large for today’s needs. Much of its benefit to the American population has been replaced by email, UPS, and FedEx. It continues to have more than 30,000 Post Office locations. And it continues to deliver mail six days a week across almost the entire country.

As e-mail use continues to rise and UPS and FedEx are joined by Amazon.com in the delivery business, the Postal Service should shrink at an even faster rate than planned.

When faced with whether Americans want to fund a floundering Post Office or live with slightly longer delivery times, most people would prefer to wait another day for their mail.