This Is Where Rich People Go to College

The world’s super-rich have over $30 million net worth, according to research firm Wealth-X. There are 352,000 of these people, which is 1.2% of all millionaires in the world. One university, by far, dominates where these people went to college. This is Harvard, with 17,660 high-wealth graduates. (Click here to see the highest-paying college majors.)



Also according to Wealth-X, “Harvard University stands in a league of its own, with an estimated 17,660 UHNW alumni. This is more than double the number for Stanford and the University of Pennsylvania, in second and third place respectively.”



Of the 20 colleges on the list, only three are from outside America. It is a testament to the quality of education in the country.



Harvard, the oldest college in the country, was founded in 1636. It also has the largest endowment at $53 billion. Ultra-rich graduates include Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates.



These are the colleges with the most super-rich graduates:

Harvard University (17,660)

Stanford University (7,972)

University of Pennsylvania (7,517)

Columbia University (5,528)

New York University (5,214)

Northwestern University (4,354)

University of Cambridge, UK (4,149)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (4,089)

Yale University (3,654)

National University of Singapore (3,653)

University of Southern California (3,594)

University of Chicago (3,588)

University of Texas (3,407)

University of Oxford, UK (3,356)

Princeton University (3,173)

Cornell University (2,911)

University of California, Los Angeles (2,906)

University of Michigan (2,881)

University of Notre Dame (2,804)

University of Virginia (2,568)