Close the Post Office Forever

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) lost $3.1 billion last quarter and is on track to lose $10 billion this year. America no longer needs it. At the very least, it should be made so small that it cannot be recognized and have an extremely narrow mission.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The U.S. Postal Service is on track to lose $10 billion this year.

The agency is unprofitable due to the large number of its employees and retail locations.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

In the quarter ended June 30, the USPS reported a loss of $3.1 billion on revenue of $18.8 billion. That is much worse than in the same quarter the year before, when the loss was $2.5 billion on about the same revenue. Since there was no good excuse for the loss, management turned to the agency’s history. “The Postal Service continues to play an important role in the American economy and society, and in the daily lives of the American public, as it has for 250 years,” said Postmaster General David Steiner.

The USPS is huge and unwieldy. There were 533,000 career employees in 2024 and 106,000 non-career employees. It has 34,000 retail locations, some of which are in small towns with only a few thousand residents. The USPS delivers six days a week, Monday through Saturday.

Over the past few decades, postal services have become increasingly less useful. Tens of millions of Americans use email instead of sending mail via First Class. Documents that were once delivered by hand are now typically emailed as attachments. Even promotions and catalogs are sent electronically. Many people get their bank statements and pay bills online. This means that among the primary reasons that the USPS existed for two centuries, many are gone.

The fact that the USPS has thousands of post offices in small towns means tens of thousands of unnecessary workers. It also, in many cases, means that the USPS has to pay for leases.

The fact that the USPS needs to deliver mail six days a week is entirely unnecessary. There are almost no pieces of mail that are important enough for this delivery calendar to require more than two or three service days a week.

The USPS bills itself as a way to deliver packages, including overnight delivery. FedEx and UPS each provide these services. The prices of the service are tiered based on the delivery date.

There is no single substantial reason the USPS shouldn’t be closed and never open again.

U.S. Postal Service Processes Over 100 Billion Pieces of Mail Annually Despite Digital Shift