These Billionaires Have Decided to Leave the Earth, Literally Joe Raedle / Getty Images

What would you do if you were a billionaire? So far, 11 billionaires have decided to leave the Earth, literally. Their flights point to the potentially lucrative space tourism industry that will become accessible to mere millionaires in the near future, and perhaps ordinary folk in a few more decades. We’ve scanned public media sources to bring you this compilation to fuel your investment decisions and dreams of reaching for the stars yourself.

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Space tourism helps defray the enormous development costs of private spacecraft.

The billionaires who have traveled to space have done so on Russian Soyuz flights or on private space flights managed by three different American companies.

Send your investment portfolio through the roof with these 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

How Much Does a Ticket to Space Cost?

Handout / Getty Images

Space tourists pay anywhere from $250,000 to $50 million for the thrill of blasting off in a rocket, floating in weightlessness, and seeing the earth from a dizzying height. Some flights, such as Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, go to a suborbital level where the curvature of Earth and the blackness of space is visible, but it’s controversial whether this technically meets the definition of space. Other tourists have caught a ride on Russian craft to the International Space Station and sometimes participated in science experiments. Next are the 11 billionaire space tourists to date.

1. Denis Tito

2009 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Nationality: American

Flight: Space Adventures / MirCorp ISS EP-1 (Soyuz TM-32/TM-31)

Launch date: April 28, 2001

Engineer, entrepreneur, first self-funded space tourist.

2. Mark Shuttleworth

Oleg Nikishin / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Nationality: South African

Flight: Space Adventures ISS EP-3 (Soyuz TM-34/TM-33)

Launch date: April 25, 2002

Founder and CEO of Canonical, the company that developed the Ubuntu operating system.

3. Charles Simonyi

2007 NASA/Bill Ingalls / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Nationality: Hungarian-American

Flight: Space Adventures Soyuz TMA-10/TMA-9

Launch date: April 7, 2007

2nd flight: Space Adventures Soyuz TMA-13/TMA-12

Launch date: March 26, 2009

First space tourist to make the trip 2 times.

4. Guy Laliberté

2010 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Nationality: Canadian

Flight: Space Adventures Soyuz TMA-16/TMA-14

Launch date: September 30, 2009

Co-founder of Cirque du Soleil.

5. Richard Branson

Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

Nationality: British

Flight: Virgin Galactic Unity 22

Launch date: July 11, 2021

Founder of Virgin Mobile, Virgin Atlantic, and Virgin Galactic.

6. Jeff Bezos

Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Nationality: American

Flight: Blue Origin NS-16

Launch date: July 20, 2021

Founder of Amazon

7. Jared Isaacman

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Nationality: American

Flight: SpaceX Shift4 Inspiration4

Launch date: September 15, 2021

Founder of Draken International and Shift4 Payments.

8. Yusaku Maezawa

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Nationality: Japanese

Flight: Space Adventures Soyuz MS-20

Launch date: December 8, 2021

Founded Start Today and Zozotown, Japan’s largest online fashion retailer.

9. Larry Connor

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Nationality: American

Flight: Axiom/SpaceX Ax-1

Launch date: Feb. 21, 2022

Head of the Connor Group, a Dayton-based real estate investment firm.

10. Eytan Stibbe

2022 NASA / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Nationality: Israeli

Flight: Axiom/SpaceX Ax-1

Launch date: Feb. 21, 2022

Former fighter pilot and founding partner of Vital Capital.

11. John Shoffner

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Nationality: American

Flight: Axiom/SpaceX Ax-2

Launch date: May 21, 2023

Race car driver, investor, and pilot.