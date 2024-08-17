space

These Billionaires Have Decided to Leave the Earth, Literally

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Drew Wood
Published:

What would you do if you were a billionaire? So far, 11 billionaires have decided to leave the Earth, literally. Their flights point to the potentially lucrative space tourism industry that will become accessible to mere millionaires in the near future, and perhaps ordinary folk in a few more decades. We’ve scanned public media sources to bring you this compilation to fuel your investment decisions and dreams of reaching for the stars yourself. 

24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • Space tourism helps defray the enormous development costs of private spacecraft.
  • The billionaires who have traveled to space have done so on Russian Soyuz flights or on private space flights managed by three different American companies. 
  • Send your investment portfolio through the roof with these 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

How Much Does a Ticket to Space Cost?

Handout / Getty Images
Some space tourists have spent time aboard the International Space Station.

Space tourists pay anywhere from $250,000 to $50 million for the thrill of blasting off in a rocket, floating in weightlessness, and seeing the earth from a dizzying height. Some flights, such as Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, go to a suborbital level where the curvature of Earth and the blackness of space is visible, but it’s controversial whether this technically meets the definition of space. Other tourists have caught a ride on Russian craft to the International Space Station and sometimes participated in science experiments. Next are the 11 billionaire space tourists to date. 

1. Denis Tito

6th Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards Ceremony - Arrivals
2009 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
  • Nationality: American
  • Flight: Space Adventures / MirCorp ISS EP-1 (Soyuz TM-32/TM-31)
  • Launch date: April 28, 2001
  • Engineer, entrepreneur, first self-funded space tourist.

2. Mark Shuttleworth

Space Tourist Returns To Earth
Oleg Nikishin / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Nationality: South African
  • Flight: Space Adventures ISS EP-3 (Soyuz TM-34/TM-33)
  • Launch date: April 25, 2002
  • Founder and CEO of Canonical, the company that developed the Ubuntu operating system.

3. Charles Simonyi

Space Tourist Charles Simonyi Lands In Kazakhstan
2007 NASA/Bill Ingalls / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Nationality: Hungarian-American
  • Flight: Space Adventures Soyuz TMA-10/TMA-9
  • Launch date: April 7, 2007
  • 2nd flight: Space Adventures Soyuz TMA-13/TMA-12
  • Launch date: March 26, 2009
  • First space tourist to make the trip 2 times.

4. Guy Laliberté

Guy Laliberte Honored On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
2010 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
  • Nationality: Canadian
  • Flight: Space Adventures Soyuz TMA-16/TMA-14
  • Launch date: September 30, 2009
  • Co-founder of Cirque du Soleil.

5. Richard Branson

Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images
  • Nationality: British
  • Flight: Virgin Galactic Unity 22
  • Launch date: July 11, 2021
  • Founder of Virgin Mobile, Virgin Atlantic, and Virgin Galactic.

6. Jeff Bezos

Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Nationality: American
  • Flight: Blue Origin NS-16
  • Launch date: July 20, 2021
  • Founder of Amazon

7. Jared Isaacman

WIRED Celebrates 30th Anniversary With LiveWIRED Event In San Francisco
2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
  • Nationality: American
  • Flight: SpaceX Shift4 Inspiration4
  • Launch date: September 15, 2021
  • Founder of Draken International and Shift4 Payments.

8. Yusaku Maezawa

Opening Of The New Exhibitions Jean-Michel Basquiat And Egon Schiele At The Fondation Louis Vuitton
2018 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
  • Nationality: Japanese
  • Flight: Space Adventures Soyuz MS-20
  • Launch date: December 8, 2021 
  • Founded Start Today and Zozotown, Japan’s largest online fashion retailer.

9. Larry Connor

SpaceX Axiom-1 Launches First Privately Funded And Crewed Mission To ISS
2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Larry Connor flew on this SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of the first fully private crew on a spaceflight.
  • Nationality: American
  • Flight: Axiom/SpaceX Ax-1
  • Launch date: Feb. 21, 2022
  • Head of the Connor Group, a Dayton-based real estate investment firm. 

10. Eytan Stibbe

Axiom Mission 1 Launch
2022 NASA / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Axiom/SpaceX Ax-1 shortly after takeoff.
  • Nationality: Israeli
  • Flight: Axiom/SpaceX Ax-1
  • Launch date: Feb. 21, 2022
  • Former fighter pilot and founding partner of Vital Capital.

11. John Shoffner

Axiom Ax-2 Mission Launch
2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
John Shoffner, second from right, prepares to take off with the crew of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
  • Nationality: American
  • Flight: Axiom/SpaceX Ax-2
  • Launch date: May 21, 2023
  • Race car driver, investor, and pilot.
Read more: space, bezos, billionaires, Richard Branson, space flight, space tourism, space travel

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

NASA Launched This Spacecraft 47 Years Ago and It's Now 15 Billion Miles Away