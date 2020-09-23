States Where the Most People Have Died from COVID-19

As of Sept. 21, nearly 7 million Americans have been infected with the novel coronavirus. While in general, the states with the highest infection rates have the highest death rates, there are a host of other factors that may lead to higher (and lower) death rates.

Factors that may affect COVID-19 case fatality include age, race and ethnicity, underlying medical conditions, poverty, and concentration of employment in high-risk occupations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The case fatality rate for COVID-19 — related deaths as a percentage of cases — ranges from 0.1% in Idaho to 8.0% in New Jersey.

In one recent study from June 2020, researchers from the MIT Sloan school of Management found that the percentage of Black residents in a county is positively correlated with a higher COVID-19 death rate, even after accounting for income, health insurance coverage, diabetes, and obesity. In 11 of the 15 states with the highest COVID-19 deaths per capita, the share of residents who are Black is greater than the 12.4% national share. Here is how COVID-19 has disproportionately affected minority communities in every state.

As more Americans return to work and students return to school, the U.S. case — and unfortunately death — count will rise. According to the most recent projections from University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, daily deaths will peak some time in December, with various states peaking before and after. Here are the COVID-19 peak dates for every state.

